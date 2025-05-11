32 triumphant photos as thousands of runners take on Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2025

With an electric atmosphere at the start line in Headingley and an incredible show of support along the route, this year’s marathon was packed with colourful costumes and impressive athletic displays.

There were cheering crowds and high-fives as the intrepid bunch reached the finish line - with many running for good causes. The day also saw a huge number of runners run in the half marathon, which took in much of the same route.

Our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all of the action. Here are 32 of his best photos from the day -

Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Kevin Sinfield reach the finish line to cheers from the crowds.

There were plenty of colourful costumes at this year's race.

Katie Brown was the female inner of the half marathon, which also took place today.

From left, Katie Brown, with Eleanor Warren and Stella Cross, who finished second and third in the women's half marathon respectively.

Jack Cummings, of Ilkley Harriers, was the winner of the half marathon.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Kevin Sinfield were cheered on by a roaring crowd as they completed the course at Headingley Stadium.