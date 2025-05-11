32 triumphant photos as thousands of runners take on Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2025

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 11th May 2025, 16:30 BST

The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2025 brought the city to life once again as thousands of runners hit the streets to take on the 26.2-mile challenge - all in honour of the legendary Leeds Rhinos star Rob Burrow.

With an electric atmosphere at the start line in Headingley and an incredible show of support along the route, this year’s marathon was packed with colourful costumes and impressive athletic displays.

There were cheering crowds and high-fives as the intrepid bunch reached the finish line - with many running for good causes. The day also saw a huge number of runners run in the half marathon, which took in much of the same route.

Our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all of the action. Here are 32 of his best photos from the day -

Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Kevin Sinfield reach the finish line to cheers from the crowds.

1. Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2025

Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Kevin Sinfield reach the finish line to cheers from the crowds. | Steve Riding

There were plenty of colourful costumes at this year's race.

2. Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2025

There were plenty of colourful costumes at this year's race. | Steve Riding

Katie Brown was the female inner of the half marathon, which also took place today.

3. Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2025

Katie Brown was the female inner of the half marathon, which also took place today. | Steve Riding

From left, Katie Brown, with Eleanor Warren and Stella Cross, who finished second and third in the women's half marathon respectively.

4. Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2025

From left, Katie Brown, with Eleanor Warren and Stella Cross, who finished second and third in the women's half marathon respectively. | Steve Riding

Jack Cummings, of Ilkley Harriers, was the winner of the half marathon.

5. Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2025

Jack Cummings, of Ilkley Harriers, was the winner of the half marathon. | Steve Riding

Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Kevin Sinfield were cheered on by a roaring crowd as they completed the course at Headingley Stadium.

6. Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2025

Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Kevin Sinfield were cheered on by a roaring crowd as they completed the course at Headingley Stadium. | Steve Riding

