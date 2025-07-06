Kicking off at 7.30pm last night (Saturday, July 5), participants took part in a meaningful five-kilometre walk through one of Leeds' most popular green spaces.
The annual event sees friends, families, colleagues, and neighbours come together in memory of someone special or simply to show their support, with very step and every donation help fund St. Gemma's care for people with life-limiting illnesses.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Actress Gaynor Faye led walkers on their way. Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding captured these pictures...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.