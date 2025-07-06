Roundhay Park: 23 heartwarming pictures as hundreds gather for St Gemma’s Hospice Sunset Walk in Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 6th Jul 2025, 11:30 BST

Over 500 people gathered last night for the St Gemma’s Hospice Sunset Walk in Leeds' Roundhay Park.

Kicking off at 7.30pm last night (Saturday, July 5), participants took part in a meaningful five-kilometre walk through one of Leeds' most popular green spaces.

The annual event sees friends, families, colleagues, and neighbours come together in memory of someone special or simply to show their support, with very step and every donation help fund St. Gemma's care for people with life-limiting illnesses.

Actress Gaynor Faye led walkers on their way. Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding captured these pictures...

Actress Gaynor Faye leads off the 500 plus walkers though Roundhay Park.

1. St Gemma's Sunset Walk in Roundhay Park

Actress Gaynor Faye leads off the 500 plus walkers though Roundhay Park. | Steve Riding

Lotus Home Care staff meet the St. Gemma's mascot Gemma the Giraffe.

2. St Gemma's Sunset Walk in Roundhay Park

Lotus Home Care staff meet the St. Gemma's mascot Gemma the Giraffe. | Steve Riding

Sisters Gabrielle Stone and Natalie Winterburn.

3. St Gemma's Sunset Walk in Roundhay Park

Sisters Gabrielle Stone and Natalie Winterburn. | Steve Riding

Gaynor Faye, Stuart Jones and Jan Coates.

4. St Gemma's Sunset Walk in Roundhay Park

Gaynor Faye, Stuart Jones and Jan Coates. | Steve Riding

Leeds Irish Choir.

5. St Gemma's Sunset Walk in Roundhay Park

Leeds Irish Choir. | Steve Riding

Friends from left, Misha Morris, Becky Broxup, Stacey Robinson, Zoe Priestley.

6. St Gemma's Sunset Walk in Roundhay Park

Friends from left, Misha Morris, Becky Broxup, Stacey Robinson, Zoe Priestley. | Steve Riding

