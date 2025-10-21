Repair work on Otley Bridge has entered its final stage.

New night-time lane closures on Otley Bridge are set to last for up to two weeks. | LCC

The Leeds Council-run team at Connecting Leeds said: “Steelworks and repairs continue as we complete the final stage to make the footway safer and longer-lasting.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Works to replace the bridge’s main footway got underway earlier this year after it fell into disrepair. A new temporary bridge, installed after the controversial felling of an 150-180-year-old oak tree, will remain in place for the duration of the works.

A 450-tonne crane remains on site to complete the works. Signposted diversions remain in place.