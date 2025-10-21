How long latest lane closures on Otley Bridge will last as repairs enter final stage

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2025, 11:30 BST
Repair work on Otley Bridge has entered its final stage.

New night-time lane closures on Otley Bridge, which carries traffic over the River Wharfe, got underway last night and are set to last for up to two weeks.

Temporary lights have been installed along the route, which is set to be shut between 8pm and 5am each night.

New night-time lane closures on Otley Bridge are set to last for up to two weeks.placeholder image
New night-time lane closures on Otley Bridge are set to last for up to two weeks. | LCC

The Leeds Council-run team at Connecting Leeds said: “Steelworks and repairs continue as we complete the final stage to make the footway safer and longer-lasting.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Works to replace the bridge’s main footway got underway earlier this year after it fell into disrepair. A new temporary bridge, installed after the controversial felling of an 150-180-year-old oak tree, will remain in place for the duration of the works.

A 450-tonne crane remains on site to complete the works. Signposted diversions remain in place.

