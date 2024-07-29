Garforth station: UK's 'first of its kind' Beacon Bridge opens at train station in Leeds
Garforth station is the first place in the country where the ‘Beacon Bridge’ concept is being built - and it will soon be served by two lifts providing step-free access to platforms.
The multi-million-pound project began in May 2023 and the lifts are expected to open to passengers this autumn.
With work finishing on the staircases and footbridge this week, it’s now open for passengers to use while the lift work is continuing.
Anna Weeks, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail’s North and East route, said: “Completing the installation of the first ‘Beacon’ bridge is a significant achievement in the project and we are now one step closer to making Garforth station fully accessible for passengers.
“We are committed to providing a station which makes travelling easier for everyone, and we would like to thank passengers and residents for their continued patience and understanding as we head towards the culmination of the project.”
The so-called ‘Beacon bridge’ is one of three pilot designs first devised in 2018 as modern options for future bridge accessibility schemes.
A security feature of the Beacon bridge is to have its side panels made from toughened glass - this was an important design consideration so all bridge users can see if other people are also using the bridge or staircases.
During development it was discovered that standard enclosed footbridges made some passengers feel unsafe, especially while travelling alone and at night.
Pete Laws, framework director for AmcoGiffen, said: “We are proud to celebrate the milestone opening of the new footbridge as part of the ongoing station accessibility improvement project.
“This development marks a considerable step forward in providing an inclusive and accessible travel experience for all passengers.”
