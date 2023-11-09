An historic Leeds railway bridge has been “safely relocated” to Kent as construction continues on its first of its kind replacement.

The Grade II listed footbridge at Garforth station has been carefully removed and relocated to the Bredgar and Wormshill Light Railway in Kent.

Its replacement, the ‘Beacon' Bridge, so-called due to the striking design of its two lift shafts, is the first of its kind in the UK and will give rail passengers at Garforth station a safe, step-free option for the first time.

Chris Wright, Senior Sponsor for Network Rail’s North & East route, said: “Work on Garforth Station’s new, pioneering Beacon Bridge is continuing to progress well, despite the usual challenges thrown up by working on historic infrastructure and the recent spate of ‘named’ storms.

The Grade II listed footbridge at Garforth station (left) has been relocated to be replaced by a Beacon Bridge (right). Pictures: NW/Network Rail

“The previous Grade II listed bridge has been safely relocated to its new home in Kent, and the new, accessible bridge is now being assembled ready for passengers to use next year.”

Construction of the £6m investment – part of the Department for Transport’s Access for All programme – started at the end of May and is due to be completed by April 2024.

While work takes place, the car park at Garforth has been reduced by around 60 spaces and alternative, clearly sign posted routes to/from the platforms is in place. A temporary footbridge has been installed to allow access between platforms to be maintained while the Beacon Bridge is under construction.