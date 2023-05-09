The ‘Beacon' bridge, so-called due to the striking design of its two lift shafts, is the first of its kind in the UK and will give rail passengers a safe, step-free option at the station for the first time.

Construction of the £6m investment – part of the Department for Transport’s Access for All programme – starts at the end of this month (May) and will be completed by April 2024.

While the work takes place, the car park at Garforth will be reduced by around 60 spaces and alternative, clearly sign posted routes to/from the platforms will be in place.

The ‘Beacon' bridge is the first of its kind in the UK. Picture: Network Rail

Chris Wright, Senior Sponsor for Network Rail, said: “The Beacon bridge has been designed with increased focus on people and place. The structure appears lighter than traditional designs, with the glass deck and stairs preserving views of the adjacent listed road bridge. More crucially, it will deliver the long-awaited step-free access that Garforth needs and deserves. Being able to release these images is hugely exciting as we move into the construction phase of the project.”

Tony Baxter, Regional Director for Northern, said: “We welcome all investment in rail infrastructure. This project will have a big impact on the customer experience at Garforth and we look forward to the bridge opening in 2024.”