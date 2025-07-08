Great Yorkshire Show 2025: Full list of road closures and travel information for Leeds and Harrogate
Visitors heading to the Great Yorkshire Show can expect the best animals in the country competing, as well as machinery, food and first-class entertainment.
A number of road diversions will be in place and travel is expected for the duration of the four-day event. Here’s everything you need to know...
What road closures will be in place?
Wetherby Road (A661) will be one-way from the Kestrel Roundabout to the junction with Rudding Lane towards the Showground from 6.30am on Show days.
The one-way system has also been extended on the A658 towards Harrogate from the Thistle Hill junction (turn off to Knaresborough) to the Kestrel roundabout. This will be for mornings only from 6.30am, before reversing from 2pm until 9pm.
Will the A1(M) roadworks impact me?
Major overnight resurfacing work continue on the A1(M) between junction 46 (Wetherby) and junction 48 (Boroughbridge).
The northbound carriageway is fully closed during phase one before work moves to the southbound carriageway during phase two. A temporary 50 mph speed limit is in place.
Is there a shuttle bus service?
Transdev, The Harrogate Bus Company, number 7 bus from Leeds and Wetherby runs every hour and goes right past to showground entrance.
The operator is also offering a free return bus service from Harrogate Bus Station (next to the Railway Station) to the Showground commencing daily at 7:30am until 7pm. The last bus will depart the Showground for Harrogate at 7pm. The drop-off point for visitors is at White Gate.
What train services are running?
Northern Rail trains run from Leeds, Knaresborough and York. Trains run every half hour between Leeds and Harrogate as well as York and Harrogate.
Passengers can then catch the shuttle bus from Harrogate Bus Station.
Can I drive to the Great Yorkshire show?
Motorists travelling from Leeds can follow the A61 or A658 towards Harrogate, then follow the show direction signs on A658 towards York. At the junction of the A61/A658 follow the A61 into Harrogate and turn right onto Hookstone Drive towards the Blue Zone.
Car parking is free at the showground and opens at 6am each day.
