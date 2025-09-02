M621 Leeds: Full diversion details as M1 and M62 motorway slip road maintenance works continue

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 04:45 BST
A crucial slip road on the M621 in Leeds is set to shut overnight.

Motorists in Leeds will once again face disruption as a result of ongoing maintenance to the M621 near Stourton Interchange.

Meanwhile, those travelling on the M1 continue to face disruption, including at Lofthouse Interchange.

Here is the full list of diversions this week...

Motorists in Leeds will once again face disruption as a result of ongoing maintenance to the M621.placeholder image
Motorists in Leeds will once again face disruption as a result of ongoing maintenance to the M621. | Tony Johnson

M1-Northbound

  • Tuesday, September 2 - onwards
  • 8pm - 6am
  • M62 eastbound to M1 northbound and M1 northbound Jct 42 between exit and entry slip roads. Carriageway closures with lane closures structure maintenance.

M1-Southbound

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Tuesday, September 2 - onwards
  • 8pm - 6am
  • M1 southbound Jct 42. Carriageway closure for structures works. Diversion on national highway network.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

M621-Clockwise

  • Tuesday, September 2 - onwards
  • 8pm - 6am
  • M1 southbound Jct44 to M62 westbound link road and M621 clockwise Jct 7. Carriageway closure with lane closures structure maintenance works.
Related topics:M621LeedsDiversions
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice