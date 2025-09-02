M621 Leeds: Full diversion details as M1 and M62 motorway slip road maintenance works continue
A crucial slip road on the M621 in Leeds is set to shut overnight.
Motorists in Leeds will once again face disruption as a result of ongoing maintenance to the M621 near Stourton Interchange.
Meanwhile, those travelling on the M1 continue to face disruption, including at Lofthouse Interchange.
Here is the full list of diversions this week...
M1-Northbound
- Tuesday, September 2 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound to M1 northbound and M1 northbound Jct 42 between exit and entry slip roads. Carriageway closures with lane closures structure maintenance.
M1-Southbound
- Tuesday, September 2 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 42. Carriageway closure for structures works. Diversion on national highway network.
M621-Clockwise
- Tuesday, September 2 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct44 to M62 westbound link road and M621 clockwise Jct 7. Carriageway closure with lane closures structure maintenance works.