Alex Grant
Reporter

Published 25th Aug 2025, 11:30 BST
Leeds is set to be hit more motorway disruption to the M1 and M621.

Following a brief pause to allow for the easier flow of August Bank Holiday traffic, motorists in Leeds will once again face disruption as a result of ongoing maintenance on the M621 near Stourton Interchange.

Meanwhile, those travelling on the M1 will face disruption in both directions, including at Lofthouse Interchange.

Leeds is set to be hit more motorway disruption to the M1 and M621 this week. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

M1-Northbound

  • Tuesday, August 26 - onwards
  • 8pm - 6am
  • M62 eastbound to M1 northbound and M1 northbound Jct 42 between exit and entry slip roads. Carriageway closures with lane closures structure maintenance.

M1-Northbound

  • Tuesday, August 26 - onwards
  • 8pm - 6am
  • M1 northbound Jct 45 entry slip road and Jct46 exit slip road. Carriageway closure with lane closures diversion on local and national highways network.

M1-Southbound

  • Tuesday, August 26 - onwards
  • 8pm - 6am
  • M1 southbound Jct 46. Carriageway closure in between the exit and entry slip roads. Diversion on national highways maintenance work.

M1-Southbound

  • Tuesday, August 26 - onwards
  • 8pm - 6am
  • M1 southbound Jct 42. Carriageway closure for structures works. Diversion on national highway network.

M621-Clockwise

  • Tuesday, August 26 - onwards
  • 8pm - 6am
  • M1 southbound Jct44 to M62 westbound link road and M621 clockwise Jct 7. Carriageway closure with lane closures structure maintenance works.
