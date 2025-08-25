Leeds motorway closures: Full diversion routes as works reinstated after Bank Holiday weekend pause
Leeds is set to be hit more motorway disruption to the M1 and M621.
Following a brief pause to allow for the easier flow of August Bank Holiday traffic, motorists in Leeds will once again face disruption as a result of ongoing maintenance on the M621 near Stourton Interchange.
Meanwhile, those travelling on the M1 will face disruption in both directions, including at Lofthouse Interchange.
M1-Northbound
- Tuesday, August 26 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound to M1 northbound and M1 northbound Jct 42 between exit and entry slip roads. Carriageway closures with lane closures structure maintenance.
M1-Northbound
- Tuesday, August 26 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound Jct 45 entry slip road and Jct46 exit slip road. Carriageway closure with lane closures diversion on local and national highways network.
M1-Southbound
- Tuesday, August 26 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 46. Carriageway closure in between the exit and entry slip roads. Diversion on national highways maintenance work.
M1-Southbound
- Tuesday, August 26 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 42. Carriageway closure for structures works. Diversion on national highway network.
M621-Clockwise
- Tuesday, August 26 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct44 to M62 westbound link road and M621 clockwise Jct 7. Carriageway closure with lane closures structure maintenance works.