The next stage of a multi-million-pound improvement scheme is due to get underway in Leeds today.

Starting today (Monday, June 2), works will begin to deliver a segregated inbound and outbound cycle track on both sides of the A660 in Headingley and change pedestrian crossings outside the Arndale Centre and The Original Oak to toucan crossings.

The work, delivered alongside major upgrade of both the junctions of Hyde Park Corner and North Lane, is the latest stage of Leeds City Council’s £10.4 million plan to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists and helping speed up bus journeys between Headingley and the city centre.

Other improvements include introducing a 20mph speed limit between Shaw Lane and St. Michael's Road, wider pavements and continuous crossings at most junctions, upgrading bus stops and shelters, and providing better access to public transport outside the Arndale Centre.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Deputy leader of Leeds City Council, said: “The A660 is one of our city's busiest routes with thousands of people walking between north Leeds and the city centre every day, along with more than 1,000 cyclists daily and a high number of cars and buses.

“It’s important that we make these improvements so it’s safer for everyone using it, helping to meet our Vision Zero strategy goal of eliminating road deaths and serious injuries on Leeds’ roads by 2040.

“As with any scheme of this nature there is likely to be some disruption during construction, but we will work to keep this to a minimum, so we are encouraging people to plan ahead when travelling along this route.”

The works aim to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists along a route which saw 172 casualties between 2016 and 2021, encouraging people to choose more active and sustainable methods of travel which can boost health and wellbeing and help tackle climate change.

They follow previous phases which were completed earlier this year, with 63 per cent of respondents supporting the overall proposals during public consultation. The improvements are funded by a £10.4m grant from Active Travel England, with this phase of work being delivered by construction partners Hinko Construction.

Works along the A660 are expected to be completed by summer 2026, with several measures being put in place to minimise disruption wherever possible.

Full details below

The majority of works will be carried out between 9.30am and 3.30pm on weekdays.

To ensure safety, some lanes will be narrowed where traffic will continue to flow in both directions.

Temporary traffic lights will be required which will take the road down to a single lane, and there will also be some temporary road closures in place. This is likely to lead to delays.

Bus routes will not be affected but there will be some temporary bus stops in place.

From Monday, June 16, the junction of St. Michael’s Road and the A660 will be permanently closed to motor vehicles, with the area being transformed into a public space.

The junction of the A660 with Regent Park Avenue will also be closed to motor vehicles from July 30.

The existing left turn road closure from Woodhouse Street to A660 Woodhouse Lane will also be made permanent, with greenery and space for outdoor dining.