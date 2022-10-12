The Old Pool Bank road, a one track windy country lane, is the old route into the town but has recently been forced back into a key route following the start of road improvement works on the nearby Dyneley Arms junction.

The Dyneley Arms junction is a key intersection for general traffic, public transport and HGV movements from Otley, Pool and Leeds. Improvement works began on the route, where the A660 and A658 meet, at the end of August with road users being urged to allow more time for their journeys and to plan ahead, as work is expected to be complete by spring 2023.

Speaking to the YEP, local resident Jamie Baker expressed increasing concern over the increase of through traffic in Pool.

The Old Pool Bank road is the old route into the town but has recently been forced back into a key route.

"To avoid the Dyneley Arms closure drivers are diverting via Old Pool Bank and as you can imagine when two way roads all try go down a one track road it doesn’t work,” Jamie said.

"It’s resulted in several accidents, in some cases a day, with overturned trailers, cars crashing into each other and it’s an absolute disaster.”

Council are currently working to lower the speed limit on the road from the current national average of 60mph to 30mph after local residents petitioned to have the change implemented. This has been supported by local councillor Barry Anderson who has been working to improve the situation in the mean time.

"As a result of concerns raised by me and residents the senior engineer on the Dyneley Arms major project has put in a number of additional measures to control the traffic flow and warn motorists in advance to avoid the area if possible,” he confirmed via his Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dyneley Arms junction is a key intersection for general traffic, public transport and HGV movements from Otley, Pool and Leeds.

Despite Old Pool Bank having a recommendation for no heavy good vehicles many have been trying to force their way up.

Jamie said: "It’s got a recommendation but it isn’t illegal so coaches and stuff try manipulate their way through as the sat nav has sent them that way.

“It’s physically impossible for them to fit so they inevitably end up stuck which just leads to more traffic chaos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t want to get too dramatic about it but Old Pool Bank is very very steep and the junction where it meets Otley Road is a blind corner. It’s dangerous.”

In a bid to reduce disruption for local residents, Coun Anderson has been working to get ‘Local Access Only’ signs installed on the lower part of Old Pool Bank. This would match up with the upper part which is already signposted as being restricted.

Coun Anderson said: “We’ve also instructed the manufacture and placing of ‘Access Only’ signs at the bottom of the upper section of Old Pool Bank and a ‘Stay On Main Route’ sign for the A660 approaching Old Pool Bank.”