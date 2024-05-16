First Bus Leeds: Operator improves Bradford to Leeds frequency to every seven minutes
The operator is increasing the frequency of its X6 and 72 services between Bradford and Leeds to provide a combined service up to every seven minutes during the day Monday-Saturday.
It comes as part of an overall review of its Bradford network to help customers with connectivity and better punctuality.
First Bus also hopes the change will mitigate some of the challenges caused by ongoing infrastructure works and the closure of Bradford Interchange.
Michael Moore, Head of Network for First Bus in West Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to invest in three additional buses on our 72 and X6 services between Bradford and Leeds.
“This enables us to better co-ordinate both services at Bradford and Leeds and manage combined frequencies during the day, especially at peak times when pressure on the road network is at its greatest.”
Services X6 express and 72 will be increased to each operate every 15 minutes, with three additional buses to be added to the corridor.
The change will build on revised routes First Bus already introduced on April 14 to improve journeys times.
Further network changes, which include the X6 and 72, across West Yorkshire come into effect from Sunday, May 19.
