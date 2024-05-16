Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First Bus are improving the connectivity of their services between Bradford and Leeds.

The operator is increasing the frequency of its X6 and 72 services between Bradford and Leeds to provide a combined service up to every seven minutes during the day Monday-Saturday.

It comes as part of an overall review of its Bradford network to help customers with connectivity and better punctuality.

First Bus also hopes the change will mitigate some of the challenges caused by ongoing infrastructure works and the closure of Bradford Interchange.

First Bus is increasing the frequency of its X6 and 72 services. Picture: James Hardisty

Michael Moore, Head of Network for First Bus in West Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to invest in three additional buses on our 72 and X6 services between Bradford and Leeds.

“This enables us to better co-ordinate both services at Bradford and Leeds and manage combined frequencies during the day, especially at peak times when pressure on the road network is at its greatest.”

Services X6 express and 72 will be increased to each operate every 15 minutes, with three additional buses to be added to the corridor.

The change will build on revised routes First Bus already introduced on April 14 to improve journeys times.