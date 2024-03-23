Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Initial survey work was carried out in January and February this year after the bus station was forced to close when concrete fell in the basement. However, further, more extensive surveys are now required with the station set to remain closed until June.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority said it has put "public safety at the heart of its decision making" and is working with Bradford Council to minimise disruption to the travelling public and wider city centre.

Bradford Interchange bus station will remain closed until June while "more detailed" surveys are carried out. Picture by Tony Johnson

A spokesperson for the West Yorkshire Combined Authority said: "Since the Interchange closed in January, initial surveys have been undertaken with a focus on the areas of concern identified.

"The feedback received was that while the surrounding structures were found to be generally in a fair condition, repair works will be required to address areas of defective concrete above the basement car park area, and to address significant issues of drainage and water ingress.

"Surveyors have recommended that further, more extensive surveys need to be carried out in order to provide a comprehensive understanding of the condition of the Interchange and to inform the future management and operation of the structure.

"This work will progress over the coming weeks, however given the scale and the nature of the structure, completion of those surveys will be a significant undertaking.

"It is therefore anticipated that the Interchange will need to remain closed for at least a further three months to allow surveys to be completed, following which we will take a view on the future operation of the facility.

"In the meantime, work is also ongoing with Bradford Council officers to consider alternative locations for a temporary bus station.

The spokesperson added: "The safety of passengers, staff and the users of the Interchange remains our top priority.