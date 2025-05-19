A 19-year-old boy killed following a hit-and-run crash in Leeds has been described as “one in a million” by his family.

Ashton Kitchen-White, aged 19, died following the crash on Middleton Ring Road by Beeston Park at around 10.09pm on Friday night (May 16).

West Yorkshire Police report that the car, a red Ford Focus, had turned left from Bodmin Approach onto the ring road where it was in collision with a 19-year-old male teenager who had been crossing the road near to the Leeds Urban Bike Park. The car failed to stop at the scene.

Ashton Kitchen-White, aged 19, died following the crash on Middleton Ring Road by Beeston Park. | Google/WYP

Ashton’s family have paid a heartbreaking tribute to the teen, who dreamed of becoming a doctor.

They said: “Ashton Kitchen-White was indeed one in a million. Loved by all his family and friends alike and adored by his brother and two sisters. At 19 he was about to embark on his journey to become a doctor at Leeds University. He loved going to the gym and combat sports.

“We cannot express the sheer devastation we all feel. Although his life was cruelly taken from us he will always be remembered for the absolutely beautiful soul that he was.

“The family would like to thank everyone for their support and outpouring of love and ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Two teenagers, who were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, have since been released on bail.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone who saw the collision or has relevant dashcam or phone footage to please contact them.

Information can be given to officers via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting log 2115 of May 16. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.