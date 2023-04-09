Leeds GP surgeries: The 15 best-rated doctor’s practices in the city according to patient satisfaction
The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.
The survey contacted 2.5 million people between 10 January and 11 April last year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.
Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in the LS postcode area, according to the 2022 survey. Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very good or fairly good.
Page 1 of 4