Leeds GP surgeries: The 15 best-rated doctor’s practices in the city according to patient satisfaction

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 9th Apr 2023, 12:38 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 13:19 BST

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between 10 January and 11 April last year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in the LS postcode area, according to the 2022 survey. Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very good or fairly good.

1. Best-rated doctor's surgeries

Here are the best-rated GP practices in Leeds according to the GP patient survey 2022 Photo: Google/Adobe Stock

At Priory View Medical Centre in Armley, 94% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

2. Priory View

At Kippax Hall Surgery in Kippax, 94% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

3. Kippax Hall

At Oakwood Surgery in Oakwood, 93% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

4. Oakwood Surgery

