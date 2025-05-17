Beeston fatal hit-and-run: Two teenagers arrested in Leeds after 19-year-old killed in horror ring road collision

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 17th May 2025, 10:28 BST
Two teenagers, a 15 and 19-year-old, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the death of a teenager in Leeds.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal hit-and-run crash on Middleton Ring Road by Beeston Park at around 10.09pm last night (Friday).

Most Popular

The car, a red Ford Focus, had turned left from Bodmin Approach onto the ring road where it was in collision with a 19-year-old male teenager who had been crossing the road near to the Leeds Urban Bike Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The 19-year-old died after being hit while crossing Ring Road near Beeston Urban Bike Park on Friday evening.placeholder image
The 19-year-old died after being hit while crossing Ring Road near Beeston Urban Bike Park on Friday evening. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The car made off from the scene, leaving the male with very significant injuries.

“Emergency services attended but despite treatment, the teenager sadly passed away at the roadside.

“Road closures were in place at the location and will remain so today while necessary investigation work takes place.”

The Ford Focus involved was recovered by officers and two males aged 15 and 19 have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to Leeds news with our free daily newsletter.

DCI James Entwistle, who is leading the investigation, said: “A substantial number of enquiries remain ongoing today into this very serious collision which has tragically resulted in the death of a young male.

“We are supporting his family and continue to hold two males in custody following their arrest on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

“We are actively appealing for information and footage to assist the investigation and would like to speak to anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or phone footage of the collision, or of the car involved, just before it took place.”

Information can be given to officers on 101 or online through the LiveChat function referencing police log 2115 of 16 May.

Related topics:BeestonWest YorkshireWest Yorkshire PoliceLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice