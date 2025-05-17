Two teenagers, a 15 and 19-year-old, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the death of a teenager in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal hit-and-run crash on Middleton Ring Road by Beeston Park at around 10.09pm last night (Friday).

The car, a red Ford Focus, had turned left from Bodmin Approach onto the ring road where it was in collision with a 19-year-old male teenager who had been crossing the road near to the Leeds Urban Bike Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old died after being hit while crossing Ring Road near Beeston Urban Bike Park on Friday evening. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The car made off from the scene, leaving the male with very significant injuries.

“Emergency services attended but despite treatment, the teenager sadly passed away at the roadside.

“Road closures were in place at the location and will remain so today while necessary investigation work takes place.”

The Ford Focus involved was recovered by officers and two males aged 15 and 19 have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DCI James Entwistle, who is leading the investigation, said: “A substantial number of enquiries remain ongoing today into this very serious collision which has tragically resulted in the death of a young male.

“We are supporting his family and continue to hold two males in custody following their arrest on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

“We are actively appealing for information and footage to assist the investigation and would like to speak to anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or phone footage of the collision, or of the car involved, just before it took place.”

Information can be given to officers on 101 or online through the LiveChat function referencing police log 2115 of 16 May.