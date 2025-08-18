Motorists in north Leeds are set to be hit by a series of closures from tonight.

Starting tonight there will be a series of overnight closures to the junction at Hyde Park Corner.

They are part of a £10.4 million improvement scheme along the A660 in Headingley. Here’s everything you need to know...

How long will the works be in place?

The route will be closed between 7.30pm and 6am from tonight (Monday, August 18) until Thursday, August 21.

What diversion routes will be in place?

The outbound lanes (towards Headingley and Lawnswood) of the A660 between Rampart Road and Woodhouse Street will be closed and diverted via Rampart Road and Woodhouse Street.

Why is the work taking place?

Works at Hyde Park Corner, delivered alongside major upgrades to the North Lane junction, is the latest stage of Leeds City Council’s plan to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists and helping speed up bus journeys between Headingley and the city centre.

What is the safety record at Hyde Park Corner?

The scheme aims to improve safety on the route which saw 172 casualties between 2016 and 2021. It is being funded by a grant from Active Travel England.

What other work is taking place along the A660?

Other improvements along the route have included the introduction of a 20mph speed limit between Shaw Lane and St. Michael's Road and wider pavements and continuous crossings at most junctions.