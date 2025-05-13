A road closure is in place in a Leeds village while emergency repairs are carried out to two burst water mains.

Harrogate Road in Rawdon has been closed between Chapel Street and James Street, whilst Yorkshire Water colleagues repair two bursts on a main in close proximity.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are currently on site, working as quickly as they can to complete the repair, which has left some properties in the area without water supply.

Harrogate Road in Rawdon, Leeds, has been closed due to a burst water main between James Street and Chapel Street. | Google

“We apologise to the households impacted by the burst, and thanks road users and those living and working in the area for their patience."

Once the bursts are repaired, Yorkshire Water will be reinstating the road and will remove traffic management.

There is a signed diversion in place taking road users via New Road Side and Green Lane.