The annual St Patrick’s Day parade will return to Leeds city centre this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Sunday (March 16), the annual Irish festival will return to Leeds for its 26th anniversary.

The parade will depart from Millennium Square via Cookridge Street and Great George Street, on a circular route through Leeds city centre with vibrant floats and walking displays created by schools and Irish community groups, alongside the stirring sounds of pipe and brass bands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main festivities are set to take place on Millennium Square but a range of road closures will be in place across the city centre.

The St Patrick’s Day parade will depart from Millennium Square via Cookridge Street and Great George Street. | Mark Bickerdike Photography

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the event...

Which city centre roads are set to be closed?

The parade will leave Millennium Square via Great George Street at 11am on Sunday and travel through Leeds City Centre via Headrow before making its way down Vicar Lane, Duncan Street and Boar Lane.

On City Square, the parade will head up Park Row before returning back to Millennium Square.

When does the event get underway?

Leeds United football legend John Sheridan will cut the ribbon to open the parade at 11am on Cookridge Street in front of Leeds City Museum. He will be joined by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live Entertainment will begin on Millennium Square from 11am, continuing until 4pm with a fantastic line-up of music and dance.

Which bus services will be diverted?

Bus services 2, 3, 3A, 4, 4F, 5A, 7(HBC), 7, 7A, 7S, 12, 13, 13A , 14, 15, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 33, 34, 36, 38, 39, 40, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 51, 52, 55C, 56, 60, 72, 74, 75, 163, 164, 165, 168, 200, 201, 202, 203, 229, 254, 255, 508, A1, X6, X84 and X99 will all be diverted from their regular route.

The disruption is expected to be in place for the duration of the event with rolling road closures in place from 9.30am.

What diversions will be in place?

Below is a full list of the bus services affected and where to catch your bus during the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once roads have been re-opened buses will return to their normal routes and stops...

2, 3 & 3A towards Sheepscar Junction

A normal route to Great Wilson Street then diverting via Crown Point Road, Duke Street, Eastgate Roundabout & Eastgate (using event stop Victoria E) then via Regent Street, Skinner Lane & North Street to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Southbank D, Corn Exchange C, Victoria K & 45010300 Lovell Park.

Catch from: Southbank E & Victoria E (event stop - Eastgate Job Centre).

2, 3 & 3A towards Dewsbury Road

A normal route to Vicar Lane then diverting via Eastgate, St Peter's Street, Duke Street, Black Bull Street & Hunslet Lane to Meadow Lane to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Corn Exchange E & Southbank B.

Catch from: Victoria N.

4, 4F, 16 & 16A towards Seacroft

A normal route to Wellington Street then diverting via King Street, East Parade, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street & New Briggate to Vicar Lane then via Eastgate, Eastgate Roundabout, St Peter's Street, Duke Street & Marsh Lane to resume a normal route at Burmantofts Street.

Missed stops: City Square A, Trinity R, Corn Exchange G & Cultural B, D.

Catch from: Wellington I & Victoria D.

4, 4F, 16 & 16A towards Pudsey

A normal route to York Street then diverting via St Peter's Street, Eastgate Roundabout & Eastgate (using the event stop Victoria E) then via Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South, Clay Pit Lane & A58 Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Armley Gyratory.

Missed stops: Cultural H, Trinity M, City Square D, Wellington C & Wellington Bridge.

Catch from: Cultural E & Victoria E (event stop - Eastgate Job Centre).

5A towards Leeds City Centre

Remaining on York Road (A64) & exiting at the Regent Street junction to terminate at Eastgate event stop Victoria F (outside Leeds City College).

Missed stops: 45011988 Woodpecker Junction, Cultural E, G, Corn Exchange J, Trinity N, Station B, Civic G, H, Merrion C & Headrow N.

Service terminates at Victoria F (Event stop - Eastgate by Leeds Playhouse) and will not serve LGI.

5A towards Halton Moor

Starting from Eastgate event stop Victoria F (outside Leeds City College) then diverting via Eastgate Roundabout, St Peter's Street, Duke Street & Marsh Lane to resume a normal route at York Road.

Missed stops: City Square I, Corn Exchange H & Cultural B, D.

Starts from: Victoria F (event stop - Eastgate by Leeds Playhouse).

7 (HBC) towards Leeds

A normal route to Leeds then terminating at Leeds Bus Station.

7 (HBC) towards Wetherby and Harrogate

Starting from Leeds Bus Station then diverting via St Peter's Street & Marsh Lane to York Road to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Victoria L.

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

7, 7A & 7S towards Leeds City Centre

A normal route to Leeds then terminating at bus stop Victoria M on Vicar Lane.

Missed stops: Corn Exchange D, Trinity O & Station C.

Service terminates at Victoria M.

7, 7A & 7S towards Scott Hall Road

Starting from Victoria M on Vicar Lane then diverting via Eastgate, Eastgate Roundabout (using event stop Victoria E on Eastgate (outside job Centre), Regent Street, Skinner Lane & North Street to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Station C, Trinity R & Victoria I, L.

Catch from: Victoria M or Victoria E (event stop - Eastgate Job Centre).

12, 13 & 13A towards Sheepscar

A normal route to Hunslet Lane then diverting via Crown Point Road, Duke Street, Eastgate Roundabout & Eastgate (using event stop Victoria E) then via Regent Street, Skinner Lane & North Street to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Crown Point F, Southbank D, Corn Exchange B, Victoria J & 45010300 Lovell Park.

Catch from: Victoria E (event stop - Eastgate Job Centre).

12, 13 & 13A towards Middleton

A normal route to Vicar Lane then diverting via Eastgate, St Peter's Street, Duke Street, Black Bull Street & Hunslet Road to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Corn Exchange F & Southbank B.

Catch from: Victoria O & Crown Point D.

14 towards Leeds City Centre

A normal route to Kirkstall Road then diverting via Wellington Street & King Street to terminate at bus stop Wellington J.

Missed stops: Civic N, M & City Square F.

14 towards Pudsey

Starting from Wellington J on King Street then diverting via Park Place & Queen Street to resume a normal route at Wellington Street.

Missed stops: City Square F & Wellington Q, C.

Catch from: Wellington J.

15 towards Leeds City Centre

A normal route to Wellington Street then terminating at Wellington J on King Street.

Missed stops: Civic M.

15 towards Old Farnley

Starting from Wellington J on King Street then diverting via Park Place & Queen Street to resume a normal route at Wellington Street.

Missed stops: City Square F.

Catch from: Wellington J.

19 & 19A towards Garforth

A normal route to Westgate then diverting via Oxford Place, Great George Street, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street & North Street to Vicar Lane then via Eastgate (using stop Victoria B), Eastgate Roundabout, St Peter's Street, Duke Street & Marsh Lane to resume a normal route at York Road (A64).

Missed stops: Civic M, City Squactre I, Corn Exchange H & Cultural A, D.

Catch from: Civic N & Victoria B.

19 & 19A towards Ireland Wood/Tinshill

A normal route to York Street then diverting via St Peter's Street, Eastgate Roundabout & Eastgate (using event stop Victoria E) then via Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South, Clay Pit Lane & A58 Inner Ring Road to exit at Westgate to resume a normal route at Park Lane.

Missed stops: Cultural H, Corn Exchange I, Station B & Civic O.

Catch from: Cultural E, Victoria E (event stop - Eastgate Job Centre) or Leeds City College at Park Lane.

23, 25, 27, 28 & X84 towards Headingley

From Leeds Bus Station via Eastgate Roundabout to Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South & Clay Pit Lane to Leeds Arena, resuming a normal route at Woodhouse Lane.Missed stops: Headrow E, L & Merrion B.

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

23, 25, 27, 28 & X84 towards Leeds

A normal route to Woodhouse Lane then diverting via Merrion Street & New Briggate to Vicar Lane, Eastgate & Eastgate Roundabout to Leeds Bus Station.

Missed stops: Headrow M, H.

24 towards Beeston

A normal route to Woodhouse Lane then diverting via Merrion Street & New Briggate to Vicar Lane (using stop Victoria O) then via Eastgate, St Peter's Street, Duke Street, Black Bull Street, Hunslet Road & Meadow Lane.

Missed stops: Headrow M, City Square G, Station E & Southbank F.

Catch from: Merrion C & Victoria O.

24 towards Headingley

A normal route to Victoria Road then diverting via Great Wilson Street (using bus stop Southbank E), Crown Point Road, Duke Street, St Peter's Street, Eastgate Roundabout & Eastgate (using event stop Victoria E) then via Skinner Lane, North Street, Sheepscar Street South & Clay Pit Lane to Woodhouse Lane.

Missed stops: Southbank G, City Square E, Headrow L & Merrion B.

Catch from: Southbank E & Victoria E (event stop - Eastgate Job Centre).

33 & 34 towards Leeds

A normal route to Kirkstall Road then diverting via A58 Inner Ring Road, New York Road & Regent Street to Leeds Bus Station.

Missed stops: Wellington F, H, J, Civic L, Headrow I & Victoria A.

33 & 34 towards Guiseley

From Leeds Bus Station via St Peter's Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane & A58 Inner Ring Road to exit at Kirkstall Road to resume a normal route.

Missed stops Headrow B, City Square F & Wellington Q, D.

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

36 towards Leeds

A normal route to Leeds then terminating at Leeds Bus Station.

36 towards Harrogate

Starting from Leeds Bus Station then diverting via Regent Street, Skinner Lane & North Street to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Victoria K.

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

38 & 39 towards Leeds City Centre

A normal route to Wade Lane then diverting via Merrion Street, New York Road, Regent Street & Eastgate to terminate at event stop Victoria F.

Missed stops: Victoria M, D.

38 & 39 towards Moor Allerton

Starting from events stop Victoria E then diverting via Regent Street, Skinner Lane, North Street, Meanwood Road, Oatland Road & Servia Hill to resume a normal route.

This service will not serve stops between Leeds City Centre & Servia Hill (45011133 Servia Gardens).

Missed stops: Victoria D, Headrow F, K, Merrion D, 45011151 Grafton Street, 45011154 Lovell Park Hill & 45011134 Carlton Hill.

Catch from: Victoria E & Servia Gardens (45011133).

40 towards Leeds

Remaining on York Road (A64) & exiting at the Regent Street junction to terminate at Eastgate event stop Victoria F (outside Leeds City College).

Missed stops: 45011988 Woodpecker Junction, Cultural E, G, Corn Exchange J & Trinity O.

Service terminates at event stop Victoria F (Eastgate by Leeds Playhouse).

40 towards Seacroft

Starting from Eastgate event stop Victoria F then diverting via Eastgate Roundabout, St Peter's Street, Duke Street & Marsh Lane to resume a normal route at York Road.

Missed Stops: Trinity O, Corn Exchange H & Cultural A, D.

Catch from: Victoria F (event stop - Eastgate by Leeds Playhouse).

42 towards Oakwood

A normal route to King Street then diverting via East Parade, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street & Briggate to Vicar Lane & Eastgate to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Civic K & Headrow G.

Catch from: Wellington J & Victoria C.

42 towards Old Farnley

A normal route to Vicar Lane then diverting via Eastgate, Eastgate Roundabout, Eastgate (using event stop Victoria E) Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South, Clay Pit Lane & A58 Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Armley Gyratory.

Missed stops: Headrow D, A, Wellington D, C, Q & 45010979 Wellington Bridge.

Catch from: Victoria E (event stop - Eastgate Job Centre).

49, 50 & 50A towards Harehills

A normal route to Westgate then diverting via Oxford Place, Great George Street, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street & New Briggate to Vicar Lane, Eastgate (using bus stop Victoria B), Eastgate Roundabout, St Peter's Street, Duke Street & Marsh Lane to resume a normal route at Burmantofts Street.

Missed stops: Headrow J, G & Cultural C, D.

Catch from: Civic N & Victoria B.

49, 50 & 50A towards Burley Road

A normal route to York Street then diverting via St Peter's Street, Eastgate Roundabout & Eastgate (using event stop Victoria E) then via Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South, Clay Pit Lane & A58 Inner Ring Road to exit at Westgate to resume a normal route at Park Lane.

Missed stops: Victoria G, Headrow C & Civic P, O.

Catch from: Cultural E, Victoria E (event stop - Eastgate Job Centre) or Leeds City College at Park Lane.

51 & 52 towards Leeds City Centre

A normal route to Great Wilson Street (Asda House) then diverting via Great Wilson Street to Crown Point Road, Duke Street, St Peter's Street & Eastgate Roundabout to terminate at Eastgate event stop Victoria E.

Missed stops: Southbank C, Corn Exchange A & Victoria D.

51 & 52 towards Morley

Starting from Eastgate event stop Victoria F then diverting via Eastgate Roundabout, St Peter's Street, Duke Street, Crown Point Road, Black Bull Street, Hunslet Lane & Great Wilson Street to resume normal route at Meadow Lane.

Missed stops: Victoria D, Corn Exchange D & Southbank A.

Catch from: Victoria F (event stop - Eastgate by Leeds Playhouse).

55C towards Leeds City Centre

A normal route to King Street then terminating at Wellington J on King Street.

Missed stops: Civic L & City Square G.

Service terminates at Wellington J.

55C towards White Rose Centre

Starting from Wellington J on King Street then diverting via Park Place, Queen Street & Northern Street to resume a normal route at Whitehall Road.

Missed stops: City Square G & Wellington M.

Catch from: Wellington J.

56 towards Moor Grange

A normal route to York Street then diverting via St Peter's Street, Eastgate Roundabout & Eastgate (using event stop Victoria E) then via Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South & Clay Pit Lane to Leeds Arena, resuming a normal route at Woodhouse Lane.

Missed stops: Victoria H, Headrow K & Merrion B.

Catch from: Victoria E (event stop - Eastgate Job Centre).

56 towards Whinmoor

A normal route to Woodhouse Lane then diverting via Merrion Street & New Briggate to Vicar Lane, Eastgate (using stop Victoria B), Eastgate Roundabout, St Peter's Street, Duke Street & Marsh Lane to resume a normal route at York Road.

Missed stops: Headrow N, Victoria P & Cultural B, D.

Catch from: Victoria B.

60 towards Leeds

A normal route to Kirkstall Road then diverting via A58 Inner Ring Road, New York Road & Regent Street to Leeds Bus Station.

Missed Wellington F, H, J, Civic L, Headrow I & Victoria C.

60 towards Keighley

From Leeds Bus Station via St Peter's Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane & A58 Inner Ring Road to exit at Kirkstall Road to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Headrow B, City Square F & Wellington Q, E.

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

72 & X6 towards Leeds

A normal route to Armley Gyratory then diverting via A58 Inner Ring Road to exit at New York Road then via Eastgate Roundabout & St Peter's Street to Leeds Bus Station.

Missed stops: Wellington Bridge, Civic N, L, Headrow R & Victoria A.

72 & X6 towards Bradford

From Leeds Bus Station via St Peter's Street, Duke Street & Marsh Lane to Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Armley Gyratory.

Missed stops: Headrow D, Civic Q, O & Wellington Bridge.

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

74 towards Leeds City Centre

A normal route to King Street then terminating at Wellington J on King Street.

Missed stops: Civic L & City Square G.

Service terminates at Wellington J.

74 towards Middleton

Starting from Trinity S on Swinegate then diverting via Bishopgate Street & Neville Street to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Cultural G & Corn Exchange I.

Catch from: Trinity S, Station E & Southbank E.

75 towards Leeds City Centre

A normal route to Crown Point Road then diverting via Kirkgate, High Court, The Calls & Swinegate to terminate at Trinity S on Swinegate (Bibi’s Restaurant).

Missed stops: Cultural G & Corn Exchange I.

75 towards Middleton

Starting from Wellington J on King Street then diverting via Park Place, Queen Street & Northern Street to resume a normal route at Whitehall Road.

Missed stops: City Square G & Wellington M.

Catch from: Wellington J.

163 towards Leeds

A normal route to York Street then diverting via Duke Street, Kirkgate & Cross York Street to terminate at Cultural C on York Street.

163 towards Castleford

Starting from Cultural C on York Street to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Station A, Civic M, City Square I, Corn Exchange H & Cultural A.

Catch from: Cultural C & D.

164 165 towards Leeds

A normal route to Leeds City Centre terminating at Leeds Bus Station.

164 165 towards Kippax/Selby

Starting from Leeds Bus Station then via St Peters Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane to resume a normal route on York Road.

Missed stops: Victoria G, Corn Exchange D, Cultural A.

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station

168 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Crown Point Road then diverting via Kirkgate & Cross York Street to terminate at Cultural C on York Street.

168 Towards Castleford

Starting from Cultural C on York Street to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Corn Exchange D.

Catch from: Cultural C.

200, 201, 202 & 203 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Victoria Road then diverting via Great Wilson Street, Crown Point Road, Duke Street & St Peter's Street to Leeds Bus Station.

Missed Stops: Southbank G, Station D, Trinity R & Victoria I.

200, 201, 202 & 203 Towards White Rose Centre

Starting from Leeds Bus Station then diverting via St Peter's Street, Duke Street, Crown Point Road, Black Bull Street, Hunslet Lane, Great Wilson Street & Meadow Lane to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Victoria Q, Trinity N & Station F.

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

229, 254 & 255 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Big Yellow Roundabout then diverting via Holbeck Lane, Nineveh Road, Meadow Lane, Great Wilson Street, Crown Point Road, Duke Street & St Peter's Street to Leeds Bus Station.

Missed Stops: 45013217 Spence Lane, 45013215 Springwell Street, 45013214 Globe Road, Wellington P, O, City Square B, Station D, Trinity R & Victoria I.

229, 254 & 255 towards Whitehall Road and Gelderd Road

Starting from Leeds Bus Station then diverting via St Peter's Street. Duke Street, Crown Point Road, Black Bull Street, Hunslet Lane, Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane, Nineveh Road & Holbeck Lane to resume a normal route at the Big Yellow Roundabout.

Missed stops: Victoria Q, Trinity N, City Square C, Wellington M, N, 45013264 Globe Road, 45013216 Springwell Street & 45013218 Spence Lane.

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

508 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Canal Road then diverting via Inner Ring Road to exit at New York Road then via Eastgate Roundabout to Leeds Bus Station.

508 Towards Halifax

Starting from Leeds Bus Station then diverting via St Peter's Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane & Inner Ring Road to Armley Gyratory, resuming a normal route.

Missed Stops: Headrow B, City Square F & Wellington Q, E.

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

A1 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Kirkstall Road then diverting via Inner Ring Road to exit at New York Road then via Eastgate Roundabout to Leeds Bus Station.

Missed Stops: Wellington F, H, J, Station C & Trinity R.

A1 Towards Airport

Starting from Leeds Bus Station then diverting via St Peter's Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane & Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Kirkstall Road.

Missed stops: Trinity N, Station B & Wellington Q, D.

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

X99 Towards Leeds

A normal route to Vicar Lane then terminating at Eastgate.

Missed stops: Headrow A.

X99 Towards Wetherby

Starting from Victoria A on Eastgate to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Station A.

Catch from: Victoria A.