Despite a soggy start, by the time the parade came through the city centre, the rain eased and the sun even broke through as the festivities on Millennium Square got underway.

It featured Irish traditional music from the Leeds branch of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, local favourites Sean Harrington and Luke Flear, the Leeds Irish Choir and Tommy K the DJ with the best in Irish dance from the Joyce O’Donnell and St Aldred’s Schools of Dance and Leeds University Union Dancers.

Rugby legend Rob Burrow and his family were also present to cut the ribbon to start the parade.

1 . St Patrick's Day celebrations in Leeds (photo by Mark Bickerdike Photography) The celebrations getting underway with the parade. (photo by Mark Bickerdike Photography) Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography Photo Sales

2 . St Patrick's Day celebrations in Leeds (photo by Mark Bickerdike Photography) The parade was given a fitting soundtrack. (photo by Mark Bickerdike Photography) Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography Photo Sales

3 . St Patrick's Day celebrations in Leeds Rugby legend Rob Burrow and his family cut the ribbon and led the parade around the city. (photo by Mark Bickerdike Photography) Photo: photo by Mark Bickerdike Photography Photo Sales

4 . St Patrick's Day celebrations in Leeds A youngster gets into the spirit. (photo by Mark Bickerdike Photography) Photo: photo by Mark Bickerdike Photography Photo Sales

5 . St Patrick's Day celebrations in Leeds Connaire and Aurora, five, Aylward from Crossgates. (photo by Mark Bickerdike Photography) Photo: photo by Mark Bickerdike Photography Photo Sales