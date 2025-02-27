It’s the cultural parade which celebrates the very best of Irish heritage in Leeds.

Organisers of the Leeds St Patrick's Day parade have confirmed the annual event, now in its 26th year, will take place on Sunday, March 16.

The parade will depart from Millennium Square via Cookridge Street and Great George Street at 11am, on a circular route through Leeds city centre with vibrant floats and walking displays created by schools and Irish community groups, alongside the stirring sounds of pipe and brass bands.

Leeds United football legend John Sheridan will cut the ribbon to open the parade at 11am on Cookridge Street in front of Leeds City Museum. He will be joined by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung.

Last year's St Patrick's Day Parade celebrations. | Mark Bickerdike Photography

This year the St Patrick's Banner and Tricolour will be carried by the O'Malley Family in memory of former parade secretary Hugh O'Malley who died last year.

A walking display of the county flags of Ireland will be carried by members of the Leeds community to honour their families and Irish heritage.

The parade will feature 11 creative and colourful floats from groups and schools from across Leeds.

John Sheridan in action for Leeds United back in the day. | YPN

When the parade returns to Millennium Square, presentations will be made to all groups taking part on floats, and the winner of the 'Tommy Brennan Cup for Best Float' will be announced.

Floats this will be created by Leeds Irish Health and Homes; Leeds branch of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann; JFK GAA; Holy Name and St Francis Morley Primary Schools; St Patrick's Primary School; St Nicholas Primary School; Christ the King and St Urban's Primary Schools; Joyce O'Donnell Dance School; Katie Gibbons Dance School; St Theresa's Primary School and St Benedict's Primary School

There will be walking displays from St Joseph’s Pudsey and Corpus Christi Primary Schools, Hugh O'Neill's GAA football team and representatives from the Leeds Irish sporting community.

Live Entertainment will begin on Millennium Square from 11am, continuing until 4pm with a fantastic line-up of music and dance.

The day will feature performances from the Leeds branch of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, local favourites Sean Harrington and Luke Flear, the Leeds Irish Choir and show-stopping dance displays from local Irish dance schools.

The free event is community led by volunteers and supported with funding from Leeds City Council and the Government of Ireland Emigrant Support Programme.