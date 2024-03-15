Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Sunday (March 17), Leeds' St Patrick's Day parade returns for its 25th anniversary, with colourful floats and displays created by schools and Irish community groups.

The main festivities are set to take place on Millennium Square but a range of road closures will be in place across the city centre.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the event...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds' St Patrick's Day parade returns for its 25th anniversary. Picture: James Hardisty

Which city centre roads are set to be closed?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade will leave Millennium Square via Great George Street at 11am on Sunday and travel through Leeds City Centre via Headrow before making its way down Vicar Lane, Duncan Street and Boar Lane.

On City Square, the parade will head up Park Row before returning back to Millennium Square, where the main festivities will take place with traditional Irish folk music and dance.

Which bus services will be diverted?

Services 1, 2, 3, 3A, 4, 4F, 5A, 6, 8, 7 HBC, 7, 7A, 7S, 12, 13, 13A , 14, 15, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 27, 33, 34, 36, 38, 39, 40, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 51, 52, 55C, 56, 60, 72, 74, 163, 168, 200, 201, 202, 203, 229, 254, 255, 444, 446, 508, A1, X6, X84 and X99 will all face diversion from their regular route.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the festivities on Millennium Square from 10.30am until 4pm, with diversions to be in place throughout much the day.

What diversions will be in place?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below is a list of bus services affected and where to catch your bus during the event. Once roads have been re-opened buses will use their normal stops on route.

1 Towards Beeston A normal route to Woodhouse Lane then via Merrion Street and New Briggate to Vicar Lane (using stop Victoria O), then via Eastgate, St Peters Street, Duke Street, Black Bull Street, Hunslet Road and Meadow Lane.

Missed stops: Headrow M, City Square G, Station E, Southbank F. Catch from: Merrion C, Victoria O.

1 Towards Headingley A normal route to Victoria Road, then via Great Wilson Street (using Stop Southbank E) Crown Point Road, Duke Street, St Peters Street, Eastgate Roundabout and Eastgate (using event stop Victoria E) then via Skinner Lane, North Street, Sheepscar Street South and Clay Pit Lane to Woodhouse Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missed stops: Southbank G, City Square E, Headrow L, Merrion B. Catch from: Southbank E and Victoria E (event stop).

2, 3 & 3A Towards Sheepscar A normal route to Great Wilson Street then via Crown Point Road, Duke Street, Eastgate Roundabout and Eastgate (using event stop Victoria E) then via Regent Street, Skinner Lane and North Street to normal route.

Missed stops: Southbank D, Corn Exchange C, Victoria K, 45010300 Lovell Park. Catch from: Southbank E & Victoria E (event stop).

2, 3, 3A, Towards Dewsbury Road A normal route to Vicar Lane then via Eastgate, St Peters Street, Duke Street, Black Bull Street and Hunslet Lane to Meadow Lane to resume a normal route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missed stops: Corn Exchange E, Southbank B. Catch from: Victoria N

4, 4F, 16, 16A Towards Seacroft A normal route to Wellington Street then via King Street, East Parade, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street and New Briggate to Vicar Lane then via Eastgate, Eastgate Roundabout, St Peters Street, Duke Street and Marsh Lane to resume a normal route at Burmantofts Street.

Missed stops: City Square A, Trinity R, Corn Exchange G, Cultural B, D. Catch from: Wellington I, Victoria D.

4, 4F, 16, 16A Towards Pudsey A normal route to York Street, then via St Peters Street, Eastgate Roundabout and Eastgate (using the event stop Victoria E) then via Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South, Clay Pit Lane and A58 Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Armley Gyratory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missed stops: Cultural H, Trinity M, City Square D, Wellington C. Wellington Bridge. Catch from: Cultural E, Victoria E (event stop).

5A Towards Leeds Remaining on York Road (A64) exiting at the Regent Street junction to terminate at Eastgate event stop Victoria F (outside Leeds City College).

Missed stops 45011988 Woodpecker Junction, Cultural E, G, Corn Exchange J, Trinity N, Station B, Civic G, H, Merrion C, Headrow N. Service terminates at event stop Victoria F (not serving LGI).

5A Towards Halton Moor Starting from Eastgate event stop Victoria F (outside Leeds City College) then via Eastgate Roundabout, St Peters Street, Duke Street and Marsh Lane to resume a normal route at York Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missed stops: City Square I, Corn Exchange H, Cultural B, D. Starts from: Victoria F (event stop).

6, 8, 27, 28, X84 Towards Headingley From Leeds Bus Station via Eastgate Roundabout to Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South and Clay Pit Lane to Leeds Arena resuming a normal route at Woodhouse Lane.

Missed stops: Headrow E, L, Merrion B. Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

6, 8, 27, 28, X84 Towards Leeds A normal route to Woodhouse Lane then via Merrion Street and New Briggate to Vicar Lane, Eastgate and Eastgate Roundabout to Leeds Bus Station.

Missed stops: Headrow M, H.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 (HBC) Towards Leeds A normal route to Leeds terminating at Leeds Bus Station.

7 (HBC) Towards Harrogate Starting from Leeds Bus Station then via St Peters Street and Marsh Lane to York Road to resume normal route.

Missed stops: Victoria L. Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

7, 7A, 7S Towards Leeds A normal route to Leeds terminating at Vicar Lane Victoria M.

Missed stops: Corn Exchange D, Trinity O, Station C. Service terminates at Victoria M.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7, 7A, 7S Towards Scott Hall Road Starting from Victoria M on Vicar Lane, then via Eastgate, Eastgate Roundabout (using event stop Victoria E on Eastgate Outside Job Centre), Regent Street, Skinner Lane and North Street to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Station C, Trinity R, Victoria I, L. Catch from: Victoria M or Victoria E (event stop).

12, 13, 13A Towards Sheepscar A normal route to Hunslet Lane then via Crown Point Road, Duke Street, Eastgate Roundabout and Eastgate (using event stop Victoria E) then via Regent Street, Skinner Lane and North Street to normal route.

Missed stops: Crown Point F, Southbank D, Corn Exchange B, Victoria J, 45010300 Lovell Park. Catch from: Victoria E (Event Stop).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12, 13, 13A Towards Middleton A normal route to Vicar Lane then via Eastgate, St Peters Street, Duke Street, Black Bull Street and Hunslet Road to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Corn Exchange F, Southbank B. Catch from: Victoria O, Crown Point D.

14 Towards Leeds A normal route to Kirkstall Road then via Wellington Street and King Street terminating at bus stop Wellington J.

Missed stops: Civic N M, City Square F.

14 Towards Pudsey Starting from King Street (Wellington J), then via Park Place and Queen Street to resume a normal route at Wellington Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missed stops: City Square F, Wellington Q & C. Catch from: Wellington J.

15 Towards Leeds A normal route to Wellington Street, terminating at King Street (Wellington J) Missed stops: Civic M.

15 Towards Old Farnley Starting from King Street (Wellington J), then via Park Place and Queen Street to resume a normal route at Wellington Street.

Missed stops: City Square F. Catch from: Wellington J.

19 19A Towards Garforth A normal route to Burley Road then via Studio Road, Kirkstall Road, Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street and North Street to Vicar Lane then via Eastgate (using stop Victoria B), Eastgate Roundabout, St Peters Street, Duke Street and Marsh Lane to resume a normal route at York Road (A64).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missed stops: Civic N & M, City Square I, Corn Exchange H, Cultural A, D. Catch from: Victoria B.

19 19A Towards Ireland Wood/Tinshill A normal route to York Street then via St Peters Street, Eastgate Roundabout and Eastgate (using event stop Victoria E) then via Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South, Clay Pit Lane and A58 Inner Ring Road. exiting at Westgate to resume a normal route at Park Lane.

Missed stops: Cultural H, Corn Exchange I, Station B, Civic O. Catch from: Cultural E, Victoria E (event stop) or Park Lane College.

33 34 Towards Leeds A normal route to Kirkstall Road then via then A58 Inner Ring Road, New York Road and Regent Street to Leeds Bus Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missed stops: Wellington F, H, J, Civic L, Headrow I, Victoria A.

33 34 Towards Otley From Leeds Bus Station, via St Peters Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane and A58 Inner Ring Road, exiting at Kirkstall Road to resume a normal route.

Missed stops Headrow B, City Square F, Wellington Q, D. Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

36 Towards Leeds A normal route to Leeds terminating at Leeds Bus Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

36 Towards Harrogate Starting from Leeds Bus Station then via Regent Street, Skinner Lane and North Street to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Victoria K. Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

38 39 Towards Leeds A normal route to Wade Lane then via Merrion Street, New York Road, Regent Street and Eastgate terminating at event stop Victoria F.

Missed stops: Victoria D.

38 39 Towards Moor Allerton Starting from events stop Victoria E then via Regent Street, Skinner Lane, North Street, Meanwood Road, Oatland Road and Servia Hill to resume a normal route. No stops served between Leeds City Centre & Servia Hill (45011133 - Servia Gardens).

Missed stops: Victoria D, Headrow F & K, Merrion D, 45011151 - Grafton Street, 45011154 - Lovell Park Hill, 45011134 - Carlton Hill Catch from: Victoria E & 45011133 - Servia Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

40 Towards Leeds Remaining on York Road (A64) and exiting at the Regent Street junction to Terminate at Eastgate Event Stop Victoria F (outside Leeds City College).

Missed stops: 45011988 Woodpecker Junction, Cultural E, G, Corn Exchange J, Trinity O. Service terminates at event stop Victoria F.

40 Towards Seacroft Starting from Eastgate event stop Victoria F then via Eastgate Roundabout, St Peters Street, Duke Street and Marsh Lane to resume a normal route at York Road.

Missed Stops: Trinity O, Corn Exchange H, Cultural A, D. Catch from: Victoria F (event stop).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

42 Towards Oakwood A normal route to King Street then via East Parade, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street and Briggate to Vicar Lane and Eastgate to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Civic K, Headrow G. Catch from: Victoria C.

42 Towards Old Farnley A normal route to Vicar Lane then via Eastgate, Eastgate Roundabout, Eastgate (using event stop Victoria E) Regent St, Sheepscar Street South, Clay Pit Lane and A58 Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Armley Gyratory.

Missed stops: 45010979 Wellington Bridge, Wellington D, C, Q Headrow A, D, Catch from: Victoria E (event stop).

49, 50, 50A Towards Harehills A normal route to Burley Road then via Studio Road, Kirkstall Road, Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street and New Briggate to Vicar Lane, Eastgate (using stop Victoria B), Eastgate Roundabout, St Peters Street, Duke Street and Marsh Lane to resume a normal route at Burmantofts Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missed stops: Civic N, Headrow J & G, Cultural C & D. Catch from: Victoria B.

49, 50, 50A Towards Burley Road A normal route to York Street then via St Peters Street, Eastgate Roundabout and Eastgate (using event stop Victoria E) then via Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South, Clay Pit Lane and A58 Inner Ring Road. exiting at Westgate to resume a normal route at Park Lane.

Missed stops: Victoria G, Headrow C, Civic P & O. Catch from: Cultural E, Victoria E (event stop) or Park Lane college.

51, 52 Towards Leeds A normal route to Great Wilson Street (Asda House) then via Great Wilson Street to Crown Point Road, Duke Street, St Peters Street and Eastgate Roundabout terminating at Eastgate event stop Victoria E.

Missed stops: Corn Exchange A & Victoria D.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

51, 52 Towards Morley Starting from Eastgate event stop Victoria F then via Eastgate Roundabout, St Peters Street, Duke Street, Crown Point Road, Black Bull Street, Hunslet Lane and Great Wilson Street to resume normal route at Meadow Lane.

Missed stops: Victoria D, Corn Exchange D, Southbank A. Catch from: Victoria F (event stop).

55C 75 Towards Leeds A normal route to King Street, terminating at King Street (Wellington J).

Missed stops: Civic L, City Square G. Service terminates at Wellington J.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

55C 75 Towards Holbeck Starting from King Street (Wellington J), then via Park Place, Queen Street and Northern Street to resume a normal route at Whitehall Road.

Missed stops: City Square G, Wellington M. Catch from: Wellington J.

56 Towards Moor Grange A normal route to York Street then via St Peters Street, Eastgate Roundabout and Eastgate (using event stop Victoria E) then via Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South and Clay Pit Lane, to Leeds Arena resuming a normal route at Woodhouse Lane.

Missed stops: Victoria H, Headrow K, Merrion B, Catch from: Victoria E (event stop).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

56 Towards Whinmoor A normal route to Woodhouse Lane then via Merrion Street and Briggate to Vicar Lane, Eastgate (using stop Victoria B), Eastgate Roundabout, St Peters Street, Duke Street and Marsh Lane to resume normal route at York Road.

Missed stops: Headrow N, Victoria P, Cultural B, D. Catch from: Victoria B.

60 Towards Leeds A normal route to Kirkstall Road then via then A58 Inner Ring Road, New York Road and Regent Street to Leeds Bus Station. Missed Wellington F, H, J, Civic L, Headrow I, Victoria C.

60 Towards Keighley From Leeds Bus Station via St Peters Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane and A58 Inner Ring Road, exiting at Kirkstall Road to resume a normal route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missed stops: Headrow B, City Square F, Wellington Q, E. Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

72 X6 Towards Leeds A normal route to Armley Gyratory, then via the A58 Inner Ring Road exiting at New York Road then via Eastgate Roundabout and St Peters Street, to Leeds City Bus Station.

Missed stops: Wellington Bridge Civic N, L, Headrow R, Victoria A.

72 X6 Towards Bradford From Leeds Bus Station via St Peters Street, Duke Street and Marsh Lane to Inner Ring Road to the resume a normal route at Armley Gyratory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missed stops: Headrow D, Civic Q, O. Wellington Bridge. Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

74 Towards Leeds A normal route to Crown Point Road then via Kirkgate, High Court, The Calls and Swinegate to terminate at Swinegate stop Trinity S (Bibi’s Restaurant).

Missed stops: Cultural G, Corn Exchange I. Service terminates at (Bibi’s Restaurant) Swinegate Stop Trinity S.

74 Towards Middleton Starting from Swinegate stop Trinity S then via Bishopgate Street and Neville Street to resume a normal route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missed stops: Cultural G, Corn Exchange I Catch from: Trinity S, Station E & Southbank E

163 Towards Leeds Remaining on York Road (A64) and exiting at the Regent Street junction to Terminate at Eastgate Event Stop Victoria F (outside Leeds City College).

163 Towards Castleford Starting from Eastgate Event Stop Victoria F (outside Leeds City College) then via Eastgate Roundabout, St Peters Street, Duke Street and Marsh Lane to resume a normal route at York Road.

Missed stops: Station A, Civic M, City Square I, Corn exchange H. Catch from: Victoria F (event stop)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

168 Towards Leeds A normal route to Crown Point Road then Kirkgate and Cross York Street to terminate on York Street Cultural C.

168 Towards Castleford Starting from York Street Cultural C to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Corn Exchange D. Catch from: Cultural C.

200, 201, 202, 203 Towards Leeds A normal route to Victoria Road then via Great Wilson Street, Crown Point Road, Duke Street and St Peters Street to Leeds Bus Station.

Missed Stops: Southbank G, Station D, Trinity R, Victoria I.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

200, 201, 202, 203 Towards White Rose Centre. Starting from Leeds Bus Station via St Peters Street, Duke Street, Crown Point Road, Black Bull Street, Hunslet Lane, Great Wilson Street and Meadow Lane to resume a normal route.

Missed stops: Victoria Q, Trinity N, Station F. Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

229, 254, 255 Towards Leeds A Normal route to Big Yellow Roundabout then via Holbeck Lane, Nineveh Road, Meadow Lane, Great Wilson Street, Crown Point Road, Duke Street and St Peters Street to Leeds Bus Station.

Missed Stops: 45013217 Spence Lane, 45013215 Springwell Street, 45013214 Globe Road, Wellington P & O, City Square B, Station D, Trinity R, Victoria I.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

229, 254, 255 Towards Big Yellow Roundabout Starting from the Bus Station then via St Peters Street. Duke Street, Crown Point Road, Black Bull Street, Hunslet Lane, Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane, Nineveh Road and Holbeck Lane to resume a normal route at the Big Yellow Roundabout.

Missed stops: Victoria Q, Trinity N, City Square C, Wellington M, N, 45013264 Globe Road, 45013216 Springwell Street, 45013218 Spence Lane. Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

444 446 Towards Leeds A normal route to Crown Point Road then via Kirkgate and Cross York Street to terminate on York Street at Cultural C.

444 446 Towards Rothwell Starting from York Street bus stop Cultural C to resume a normal route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missed stops: Station A, Civic J, City Square H, Trinity Q Catch from: Cultural C

508 Towards Leeds A normal route to Canal Road then via Inner Ring Road exiting at New York Road then via Eastgate Roundabout to Leeds Bus Station.

508 Towards Halifax: Starting from Leeds Bus Station via St Peters Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane and Inner Ring Road to Armley Gyratory and resuming a normal route.

Missed Stops: Headrow B, City Square F & Wellington Q & E. Catch from: Bus Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A1 Towards Leeds A normal route to Kirkstall Road then via Inner Ring Road exiting at New York Road then via Eastgate Roundabout to Leeds Bus Station.

Missed Stops: wellington F, H & J, Station C & Trinity R.

A1 towards Airport. Starting from Leeds Bus Station via St Peters Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane and Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Kirkstall Road.

Missed stops: Trinity N, Station B, Wellington Q & D. Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

X99 Towards Leeds A normal route to Vicar Lane to terminate at Eastgate. Missed stops: Headrow A.

X99 Towards Wetherby Starting from Eastgate stop Victoria A resuming a normal route.