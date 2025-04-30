Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are set to be hit by delays after temporary traffic lights were installed along a key route in Wakefield.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, is carrying out essential work to upgrade gas pipes under Wrenthorpe Road in Wakefield.

The project, which is expected to last until around mid May, has been planned in collaboration with Wakefield Council. Traffic management measures have been put in place so that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently.

Temporary traffic lights are currently in place on Wrenthorpe Lane, at the junction of Wrenthorpe Road. These will be in place for rest of the project, and are being manned from 7am to 7pm each day to try and ease congestion.

Mark Austerberry, Site Manager at Northern Gas Networks, said: “Our teams are working hard to replace the ageing gas main on Wrenthorpe Road which has been linked to recent gas escapes in the area. We’re making good progress but this is a very complex job.

“We recognise that our work is causing some delays to travel in the area. We’re doing everything we can to minimise the disruption to people’s journeys, including working seven days a week and ensuring the temporary traffic lights are manned during peak travel periods, and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The work will aim to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in Wakefield, keeping homes and businesses safe, warm and connected. The gas supply to homes and businesses in the area will not be affected.

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected].

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.