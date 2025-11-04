Hyde Park Corner junction closure extended after 'non-compliance' of Leeds motorists

The partial closure of the Hyde Park Corner junction is set to be extended following the “non-compliance” of motorists.

From Friday, October 31, Woodhouse Street will be fully closed to vehicles at its junction with the A660 in order to facilitate work on pavements, public spaces, and cycling and pedestrian crossing facilities at Hyde Park Corner.

Vehicles turning right will be diverted via Cliff Road. Restrictions were extended following the non-compliance with prohibited right turns at Cliff Road and Rampart Road.

Woodhouse Street will be fully closed to vehicles at its junction with the A660. | LCC

Restrictions will remain in place until December 19, at which point it will be removed for the Christmas period, before being reinstated from Monday, January 5 until January 26, 2026.

A spokesperson for Connecting Leeds said: “Due to drivers not complying with our temporary banned right-turn out of Rampart Road onto A660 Woodhouse Lane, we have installed additional physical barriers to ensure compliance and resolve the road safety issues being generated by those undertaking these manoeuvres.

“Any vehicles wishing to turn right into Rampart Road will be diverted via Cliff Road, which will be made one-way for the duration of this closure.”

The closure will not affect the two-way traffic flow along the A660 Woodhouse Lane and diversion signs will be on site throughout the closure.

Works form part of a £10.4 million improvement scheme aimed at delivering a segregated inbound and outbound cycle track on both sides of the A660 in Headingley.

Previous improvements have included the introduction of a 20mph speed limit between Shaw Lane and St. Michael's Road and wider pavements and continuous crossings at most junctions. The scheme aims to improve safety on a route which saw 172 casualties between 2016 and 2021.