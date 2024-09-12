Plans are being drawn up to safely reopen Bradford Interchange bus station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initial findings from structural surveys have found that the risk of reopening is low when mitigated by appropriate safety measures, a report published yesterday (Wednesday, September 11) has revealed.

Officers from West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) took a decision to close the bus station in January, to protect the public and staff due to safety fears after some concrete fell in the basement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a number of detailed reports from engineers, WYCA is reassured that the Interchange can safely reopen with appropriate mitigations in place.

Plans are being drawn up to safely reopen Bradford Interchange bus station. | Tony Johnson

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “We know the closure of the bus station has caused real hardship for the people of Bradford and West Yorkshire and I want to thank the public for their patience.

“It was the right decision to make at the time, but I’m really encouraged by the survey findings being outlined today and relieved that it can be reopened once mitigations have been implemented.

“Though the formal decision still needs to be made, we will be working flat out so we can see the Interchange safely reopen as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Final detailed surveys are still underway but the Combined Authority is working at pace on plans to bring the structure back into operation by January 2025.

Health and safety is of paramount importance and a package of additional checks and due diligence will now be carried out before a final decision on the timing of the reopening is made in October.

Mitigation measures include structural monitoring through periodic safety inspections and the provision of netting in the basement, alongside a staged reopening and preparation of an incident management plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Combined Authority has been reassured that while the structure has reached the end of its design life, it can remain operational for longer with a certain level of investment. Longer-term plans continue for the creation of an alternative bus station in Bradford city centre.