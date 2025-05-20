A national manhunt has been launched after a 19-year-old was killed following a hit-and-run crash in Leeds.

Ashton Kitchen-White, aged 19, died following the crash on Middleton Ring Road by Beeston Park at around 10.09pm on Friday night (May 16).

His family have paid a heartbreaking tribute to the teen. Here’s everything we know so far...

Ashton Kitchen-White, 19, had been crossing the road near to the Leeds Urban Bike Park. The car failed to stop at the scene. | Google/WYP/NW

What happened?

West Yorkshire Police report that the car, a red Ford Focus, had turned left from Bodmin Approach onto the ring road where it was in collision with the 19-year-old.

Ashton had been crossing the road near to the Leeds Urban Bike Park. The car failed to stop at the scene.

What has Ashton’s family said?

Paying tribute, Ashton’s family said: “Ashton Kitchen-White was indeed one in a million. Loved by all his family and friends alike and adored by his brother and two sisters. At 19 he was about to embark on his journey to become a doctor at Leeds University. He loved going to the gym and combat sports.

“We cannot express the sheer devastation we all feel. Although his life was cruelly taken from us he will always be remembered for the absolutely beautiful soul that he was.

“The family would like to thank everyone for their support and outpouring of love and ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Who has been arrested?

Two males, aged 19 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later released on police bail.

They are now no longer being treated as suspects and have been released from their bail.

Who are police hunting?

Officers are now naming Regan Kemp and Macauley Martin, both aged 26, and Liam Miller, aged 24, from Scotland and Cornwall as three suspects they urgently want to trace over the incident.

Kemp is from St Just, Penzance; Martin, is from Livingston, West Lothian; and Miller is from Polbeth, West Lothian. It is believed each returned to those areas following the collision.

Enquiries by West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team have shown the Ford Focus had travelled from Scotland to Leeds just shortly before the collision.

Officers are now naming Regan Kemp and Macauley Martin, both aged 26, and Liam Miller, aged 24, as three suspects. | WYP

What has West Yorkshire Police said?

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “Ashton was clearly a much-loved and popular young man with a bright future ahead of him, and his family have been left absolutely devastated by his death in such sudden and senseless circumstances.

“We are determined to do everything we can to get them the answers they need at what remains a really difficult and painful time for them. We urgently need to trace the three men we have named today as suspects.

“We would urge anyone who has seen any of them in their respective areas around Penzance in Cornwall or Livingston in Scotland, or who has any information that could help to locate them, to contact us immediately.

“Now is clearly not a time for any misguided sense of loyalty to come above the needs of Ashton’s heartbroken family.”

What should I do if I have any information?

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone who saw the collision or has relevant dashcam or phone footage to please contact them.

Information can be given to officers via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting log 2115 of May 16. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.