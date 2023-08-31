Finding affordable holiday parking can be a nightmare, but what are all the fees facing passengers flying out of Leeds Bradford Airport?

Leeds Bradford has seven car parking options in total: Meet and Greet, Short Stay, Mid Stay, Long Stay, Premium Short Stay, Mid Stay 2 and Pick Up and Drop Off. Meet and Greet and Long Stay parking must be booked hours in advance of arrival and you can amend or cancel your bookings for free up to 24 hours before arrival for all car parks.

Last month, research carried out by RAC listed the airport alongside the likes of Aberdeen, Birmingham, Glasgow and Liverpool John Lennon airports in adding £1 to their drop-off fees since August 2022. With that in mind here is a full list of the drop-off charges and car parking fees at Leeds Bradford Airport in 2023…

Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire. Picture: James Hardisty

Duration: Cars – Larger vehicles 9 seats or under – Larger vehicles 10 seats or over.

0-10 minutes: £6.00 – £12.00 – £15.00

10-20 minutes: £8.00 – £14.00 – £17.00

20-30 minutes: £11.00 – £17.00 – £20.00

30-60 minutes: £14.00 – £21.00 – £25.00

Each subsequent hour or part thereof: £14.00 – £21.00 – £25.00.

The car park operates a ticketless system - a camera records vehicle entry and exit and an appropriate tariff is requested when you leave. Payment can be made by cash or credit/debit card including Apple Pay. When paying in cash change will be given. Receipts are available on request at the exit.

Park for up to one hour for free in LBA’s free parking zone that’s great for picking up and dropping off passengers. Located 3-4 minutes’ walk from the terminal it is ideal for parking up and heading inside to meet arriving passengers.

Duration: Price

0-60 minutes: £13.00

1-2 hours: £17.00

2-3 hours: £20.00

3-4 hours: £30.00

4 hours - up to 1 day: £69.00

2 days: £109.00

Each subsequent day or part thereof: £40.00 per day.

Duration: Price

Up to 1 day: £49.00

2 days: £69.00

3 days: £89.00