Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers say their priority is the missing mother's welfare and safety, and they've urged her to come forward to seek medical help.

The baby was found dead in the Three Horse Shoes pub in Oulton on Sunday evening, and the tragic incident has rocked the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police held a press conference outside Leeds General Infirmary on Monday afternoon and stressed that no criminal enquiry is underway, but rather a safeguarding enquiry.

Here is everything we know so far, as the search for the baby's mother enters its third day.

What happened at the Three Horse Shoes?

Emergency services were called to the Three Horse Shoes pub in Leeds Road, Oulton, at about 4.45pm on Sunday.

Police were called to the Three Horse Shoes pub in Oulton at about 4.45pm on Sunday January 28 (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

A newborn baby girl had been found in the toilet area. When paramedics arrived, they confirmed the baby was dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are looking into the full circumstances around what happened, but they believe the baby was stillborn - and could have been born in the pub's toilet cubicle.

But Detective Chief Inspector James Entswistle, from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said that police cannot "know anything for sure" until they speak to the baby's mother.

A cordon was put in place around the pub as police investigated what happened. It was removed by Monday morning.

What has the pub said?

A spokesperson for the Three Horse Shoes released a statement via its Facebook page on Sunday night.

Police believe the baby was stillborn and could have been born in the pub's toilet cubicle (Photo by Bruce Rollinson/National World)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: "All I can say at the minute is I'm sorry to everyone that was in with us during the time this happened and to all that was due to come in and couldn't.

"A massive thank you to those that helped us whilst we were struggling as a team it really doesn't go unappreciated."

The pub remained closed on Monday.

What do we know about the police investigation?

Police have said their priority is to find the baby's mother and make sure she is safe, and they're working with NHS partners.

West Yorkshire Police held a press conference outside Leeds General Infirmary on Monday afternoon, where they stressed the mother would not be arrested.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entswistle addresses the media outside LGI (Photo by National World)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing the mother, DCI Entswistle said: "I'm here to understand what has happened and make sure you get the medical attention you need.

"Please, get in touch with us or our NHS colleagues and help us to get you the care you need. I want to make sure this doesn't happen again to you or anyone else."

DCI Entwistle confirmed that officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the pub and are concentrating on speaking to witnesses, as part of their efforts to locate the mother.

He added: "Everything I have from our NHS colleagues suggests that this was a stillbirth that may have taken place within that bathroom cubicle, but until I can speak to the mother, I don't know anything for sure."

A bunch of roses left at the Three Horse Shoes pub in Oulton (Photo by Bruce Rollinson/National World)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the mother is comfortable speaking to the police then she can do so by calling 101 or using the Live Chat online.

If she doesn’t want to speak to the police, she can contact the Leeds Maternity Assessment Unit on 0113 3926731.

How has the local community responded?

Oulton has been left in a state of "shock and sadness", a councillor said.

Coun Conrad Hart-Brooke, who represents the Rothwell ward at Leeds City Council, also urged against speculation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Our local community is a strong one and many of us may know people directly or indirectly affected by this sad death.

"Right now, what matters is that the people directly affected get the support they need, especially the mother.

"We would urge people to resist the temptation to speculate about this situation on social media.

"There may be some directly affected by this that may read it and seeing unsubstantiated rumours will not help them or anyone at this time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP for the area, Alec Shelbrooke, also released a statement. He said: "Desperately sad news in Oulton today.