This new horse racing-inspired Wetherspoons is a step closer to opening

The opening of a new Wetherspoon pub has come a step closer after consent was given for alterations to an historic building .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub chain sought listed building consent as part of its conversion of the former Sant Angelo restaurant in Wetherby.

Leeds City Council said revised plans were drawn up for the grade II-listed building after full planning permission was previously granted in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Have a glimpse at what the new Wetherby Wetherspoon will look like

JD Wetherspoon was also granted a premises licence for the the Angel pub on High Street by councillors in May.

Alterations include the demolition of a conservatory, a rear single-storey extension and changes to the internal layout.

The following existing design was provided to showcase the highly-anticipated venue's planned overall look and feel. | Submit

The new pub will pay homage to a market town’s racing heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designs have been released by the popular pub chain, showcasing plans for what the former Sant' Angelo restaurant , located on High Street, Wetherby, will look like upon opening.

Wetherby is well known for its heavy concentration of historic buildings and the new JD Wetherspoon pub will take inspiration from the market town’s long-standing history of horse racing. The company hopes to have the venue ready for a Christmas opening.

A planning officer’s report said the conversion would not harm the appearance of the listed building.

It said: “The site was most recently used as a restaurant with a bar and function room to the rear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Historically it has been known as the Angel and used as a public house.

“The application varies from those previously approved in terms of the position of the kitchen door, the removal of a staircase, and associated configuration of the first floor facilities.”

Wetherspoon’s bought the building in 2022 and is set to employ around 50 people at the new pub.

The report said: “The proposal brings a currently vacant listed building in a historic centre back into active use.”