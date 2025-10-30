This new horse racing-inspired Wetherspoons is a step closer to opening
The pub chain sought listed building consent as part of its conversion of the former Sant Angelo restaurant in Wetherby.
Leeds City Council said revised plans were drawn up for the grade II-listed building after full planning permission was previously granted in January.
JD Wetherspoon was also granted a premises licence for the the Angel pub on High Street by councillors in May.
Alterations include the demolition of a conservatory, a rear single-storey extension and changes to the internal layout.
The new pub will pay homage to a market town’s racing heritage.
Designs have been released by the popular pub chain, showcasing plans for what the former Sant' Angelo restaurant, located on High Street, Wetherby, will look like upon opening.
Wetherby is well known for its heavy concentration of historic buildings and the new JD Wetherspoon pub will take inspiration from the market town’s long-standing history of horse racing. The company hopes to have the venue ready for a Christmas opening.
A planning officer’s report said the conversion would not harm the appearance of the listed building.
It said: “The site was most recently used as a restaurant with a bar and function room to the rear.
“Historically it has been known as the Angel and used as a public house.
“The application varies from those previously approved in terms of the position of the kitchen door, the removal of a staircase, and associated configuration of the first floor facilities.”
Wetherspoon’s bought the building in 2022 and is set to employ around 50 people at the new pub.
The report said: “The proposal brings a currently vacant listed building in a historic centre back into active use.”