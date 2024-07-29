Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two young men who died in a tragic plane crash near Selby have been named by police.

Oliver Dawes, 24, and Matthew Bird, 21, were killed after a two-seater light aircraft crashed into a field near Thorganby yesterday (July 28).

Their families have shared moving tributes to the men, as an investigation into the crash continues.

Tributes have been paid to Oliver Dawes, 24, left, and Matthew Bird, 21, who were killed in a tragic air crash reported near Selby yesterday (July 28). | North Yorkshire Police

Oliver, from Burley in Wharfedale, was the passenger in the aeroplane. His family said in a statement: "Yesterday, we lost a dearly loved son, cousin, nephew and friend.

"Oliver will continue to live on in our hearts and memories as the kind, generous, hardworking and fun man he had become. We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives, we are heartbroken."

Matthew, who was the pilot of the light aircraft, was from Spofforth. In a statement, his family said: "Yesterday we lost our son, a brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.

"Matthew meant so much to so many. We are utterly heartbroken but he will live on in our hearts as we cherish the incredibly special memories he’s left us with."

North Yorkshire Police confirmed that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is continuing.