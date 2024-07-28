Selby incident: Emergency services rushed to rural location near Thorganby after light aircraft incident
The incident, in a rural location near the village of Thorganby, North Yorkshire, was reported at 9.50am today (Sunday July 28).
Pictures from the scene show police, firefighters and paramedics in attendance, with roads in the area closed.
The air ambulance landed nearby, and has since departed.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are currently dealing with an incident involving a light aircraft at a rural location near Selby, which was reported at around 9.50am today.
“We remain on the scene along with other emergency services.
“Further updates will follow.”
