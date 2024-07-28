Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services have been rushed to an incident involving a light aircraft near Selby.

The incident, in a rural location near the village of Thorganby, North Yorkshire, was reported at 9.50am today (Sunday July 28).

Pictures from the scene show police, firefighters and paramedics in attendance, with roads in the area closed.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident near Selby (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World) | Tony Johnson/National World

The air ambulance landed nearby, and has since departed.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are currently dealing with an incident involving a light aircraft at a rural location near Selby, which was reported at around 9.50am today.

“We remain on the scene along with other emergency services.