Selby plane crash: Everything we know after two men killed in tragic incident as investigation continues
and live on Freeview channel 276
The crash, that was reported in a rural village, resulted in a huge emergency services presence with roads closed as enquiries were made.
It included an air ambulance, which landed at the scene in the morning.
Police have said that a full investigation will be launched into the circumstances.
Families of the two victims have been told about the incident as formal identification is under way.
Here is everything we know about the tragic crash -
What happened?
Emergency services rushed to an incident involving a light aircraft near Selby, with roads closed in the immediate area.
It was later reported that two men had died after a two-seater aeroplane crashed into a field.
When did it happen?
The incident was reported shortly before 10am yesterday (July 28), with police, firefighters, paramedics and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance rushing to a field near a rural village.
Where did it happen?
The crash was happened in a rural location near the village of Thorganby, North Yorkshire.
What have police said?
North Yorkshire Police confirmed that the two men, believed to be the pilot and passenger, had died.
A spokesperson said: "Their next of kin have been told and formal identification processes are currently under way. No further injuries have been reported.
"We are currently working with the Air Accident Investigation Branch to launch a full investigation into the circumstances.
"Some road closures remain in place while emergency services continue to deal with the incident."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.