Police, firefighters, paramedics and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called out to a rural location near Thorganby, North Yorkshire, at 9.50am today after the two-seater aeroplane crashed into a field.
North Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that two men, believed to be the pilot and passenger, have died.
A police spokesperson said: “Their next of kin have been told and formal identification processes are currently under way. No further injuries have been reported.
“We are currently working with the Air Accident Investigation Branch to launch a full investigation into the circumstances.
“Some road closures remain in place while emergency services continue to deal with the incident.”
Emergency services were called to the incident involving a light aircraft near Thorganby, Selby, at 9.50am
A two-seater light aeroplane with two occupants had crashed in a field
A large emergency services operation was launched, including police, ambulance, firefighters and the air ambulance
The air ambulance was called out to the scene
North Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that two men in their 20s, believed to be the pilot and passenger, died in the crash
Their families have been informed of their deaths and formal identification processes are currently under way, a police spokesperson said
