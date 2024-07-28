Police, firefighters, paramedics and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called out to a rural location near Thorganby, North Yorkshire, at 9.50am today after the two-seater aeroplane crashed into a field.

North Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that two men, believed to be the pilot and passenger, have died.

A police spokesperson said: “Their next of kin have been told and formal identification processes are currently under way. No further injuries have been reported.

“We are currently working with the Air Accident Investigation Branch to launch a full investigation into the circumstances.

“Some road closures remain in place while emergency services continue to deal with the incident.”

