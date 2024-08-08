Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A light aircraft passenger who was killed when it crashed in a rural field died from “neck and chest” injuries, an inquest has revealed.

Oliver Dawes, 24, was aboard the two-seater plane with pilot Matthew Bird, 21, when it came down in Thorganby, North Yorkshire, just before 10am on July 28.

And an inquest opening into his death heard how Jet2 mechanic Oliver had suffered fatal injuries in the incident, where both men lost their lives.

Matthew Bird and Oliver Dawes both died when their two-seater plane crashed in Thorganby, North Yorkshire in July. | North Yorkshire Police / SWNS

The short hearing at Northallerton Coroners' Court was then adjourned pending further inquiries.

North Yorkshire Police said officers are working with the Air Accident Investigation Branch to further understand the circumstances of the incident.

Oliver's family previously said they would “miss him every day” in a statement released after his death.

They said: "Oliver will continue to live on in our hearts and memories as the kind, generous, hardworking and fun man he had become.

"We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives, we are heartbroken.”

A spokesperson for Jet2 also said they were “deeply saddened” at his passing following his passing.

They added: “We can confirm that sadly a Jet2.com colleague has died following an incident involving a light aircraft.

“We are deeply saddened by this news and would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to our colleagues’ family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We would also like to offer our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the other person involved in this devastating incident.”

Mathew's family released a statement after his death was confirmed by police, saying they were “utterly heartbroken”.

It read: “Matthew meant so much to so many.

"We are utterly heartbroken but he will live on in our hearts as we cherish the incredibly special memories he’s left us with.”

Keir Mather, MP for Selby, paid further tributes to Oliver and Matthew on the day after the crash.

He said: "I am incredibly saddened by the news regarding the plane crash in Thorganby yesterday.

"My heart goes out to the two men who lost their lives, as well as their loved ones at this awful time.

"Thank you to the emergency services including the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, North Yorkshire Police and the Air Accident Investigation Branch who are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this devastating incident."