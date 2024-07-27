Seacroft crash: Everything we know as investigation into fatal collision on Easterly Road continues in Leeds
Police have named the victim of the collision, that was reported in Seacroft, as part of an ongoing appeal for information.
It comes after an arrest was made following enquiries at the scene.
Here is everything we know so far -
What happened?
A cyclist was killed when his bike was in a collision with a white Vauxhall Insignia. The 47-year-old man from Leeds was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
He has since been named by police as Graham Johnson. His family have thanked members of the public and the emergency services for their assistance at the scene of the crash, and have asked for their privacy to be respected.
Where did it happen?
The crash was reported on Easterly Road, Seacroft.
When did it happen?
Police were called to the scene shortly after 2.30pm on Thursday afternoon (July 25).
Has anyone been arrested?
Following enquiries at the scene, a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He was later bailed as an investigation continues.
How can I report information?
Those who witnessed the crash or what happened prior to it has been urged to call 101, quoting reference 998 of July 25, or report online. The force is also keen to see relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.
