An investigation is continuing into a crash in Leeds that resulted in the death of a 47-year-old cyclist.

Police have named the victim of the collision, that was reported in Seacroft, as part of an ongoing appeal for information.

It comes after an arrest was made following enquiries at the scene.

47-year-old cyclist Graham Johnson was killed in a crash in Leeds. | Google/West Yorkshire Police

Here is everything we know so far -

What happened?

A cyclist was killed when his bike was in a collision with a white Vauxhall Insignia. The 47-year-old man from Leeds was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

He has since been named by police as Graham Johnson. His family have thanked members of the public and the emergency services for their assistance at the scene of the crash, and have asked for their privacy to be respected.

Where did it happen?

The crash was reported on Easterly Road, Seacroft.

When did it happen?

Police were called to the scene shortly after 2.30pm on Thursday afternoon (July 25).

Has anyone been arrested?

Following enquiries at the scene, a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was later bailed as an investigation continues.

How can I report information?