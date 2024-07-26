Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have named a cyclist who was killed in a crash in Leeds.

Graham Johnson suffered serious injuries after the bike he was riding was in a collision with a car on Easterly Road shortly after 2.30pm yesterday (July 25).

The 47-year-old, from Leeds, was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have named a cyclist who was killed in a tragic crash in Leeds. | Google/West Yorkshire Police

Police said that the car was a white Vauxhall Insignia.

Graham’s family have thanked members of the public and the emergency services for their assistance at the scene of the crash, and have asked for their privacy to be respected.

Following enquiries at the scene, a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was later bailed as an investigation continues.