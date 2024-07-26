Seacroft crash: Police name cyclist killed in tragic Easterly Road crash as investigation continues in Leeds
and live on Freeview channel 276
Graham Johnson suffered serious injuries after the bike he was riding was in a collision with a car on Easterly Road shortly after 2.30pm yesterday (July 25).
Police said that the car was a white Vauxhall Insignia.
Graham’s family have thanked members of the public and the emergency services for their assistance at the scene of the crash, and have asked for their privacy to be respected.
Following enquiries at the scene, a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was later bailed as an investigation continues.
Those who witnessed the crash or what happened prior to it has been urged to call 101, quoting reference 998 of July 25, or report online. The force is also keen to see relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.