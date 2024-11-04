Plans to convert a former social club in west Leeds into a boarding school for children with special needs have been scrapped after assessments showed there was no demand for the service in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans to convert the former social club in Armley into a boarding school was withdrawn after an assessment showed there was no need for the service in the area. | Google

Gary Barker, director of the Pudsey-based organisation, told the Yorkshire Evening Post that the application was withdrawn after consultation indicated low demand for the service and a likely refusal by Leeds City Council.

Youth Hubz currently operates 28 homes in Leeds and Bradford, providing semi-independent living for approximately 50 young people with special needs, aged 7 to 18.

In its original application statement, Youth Hubz described its mission to support 16–18-year-olds in semi-independent living across 28 properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It stated: “Our skilled team equips young people with essential life skills, including budgeting, cooking, and accessing education or employment, aiming to ensure a smooth transition into adulthood through personalized care and mentorship”