Youth Hubz: Plans for SEND boarding school in Leeds scrapped due to 'no demand for the service in the area'

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Nov 2024, 16:30 BST
Plans to convert a former social club in west Leeds into a boarding school for children with special needs have been scrapped after assessments showed there was no demand for the service in the area.

The West Leeds Sports and Social Club on Redshaw Road in Armley, which closed in 2019, has since faced issues with fly-tipping and vandalism. In February 2023, planning permission was granted to convert it into flats and offices.

Youth Hubz’s application, submitted on April 11, 2024, proposed converting the property into a specialised residential facility for 20 children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). Plans included extensions, partial demolition, new windows, ramps, steps, and playground parking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Plans to convert the former social club in Armley into a boarding school was withdrawn after an assessment showed there was no need for the service in the area.placeholder image
Plans to convert the former social club in Armley into a boarding school was withdrawn after an assessment showed there was no need for the service in the area. | Google

Gary Barker, director of the Pudsey-based organisation, told the Yorkshire Evening Post that the application was withdrawn after consultation indicated low demand for the service and a likely refusal by Leeds City Council.

Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Leeds and the surrounding areas.

Youth Hubz currently operates 28 homes in Leeds and Bradford, providing semi-independent living for approximately 50 young people with special needs, aged 7 to 18.

In its original application statement, Youth Hubz described its mission to support 16–18-year-olds in semi-independent living across 28 properties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It stated: “Our skilled team equips young people with essential life skills, including budgeting, cooking, and accessing education or employment, aiming to ensure a smooth transition into adulthood through personalized care and mentorship”

Related topics:Special Educational Needs and DisabilitiesLeedsArmleyPlanning permissionProperty
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice