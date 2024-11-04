Youth Hubz: Plans for SEND boarding school in Leeds scrapped due to 'no demand for the service in the area'
The West Leeds Sports and Social Club on Redshaw Road in Armley, which closed in 2019, has since faced issues with fly-tipping and vandalism. In February 2023, planning permission was granted to convert it into flats and offices.
Youth Hubz’s application, submitted on April 11, 2024, proposed converting the property into a specialised residential facility for 20 children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). Plans included extensions, partial demolition, new windows, ramps, steps, and playground parking.
Gary Barker, director of the Pudsey-based organisation, told the Yorkshire Evening Post that the application was withdrawn after consultation indicated low demand for the service and a likely refusal by Leeds City Council.
Youth Hubz currently operates 28 homes in Leeds and Bradford, providing semi-independent living for approximately 50 young people with special needs, aged 7 to 18.
In its original application statement, Youth Hubz described its mission to support 16–18-year-olds in semi-independent living across 28 properties.
It stated: “Our skilled team equips young people with essential life skills, including budgeting, cooking, and accessing education or employment, aiming to ensure a smooth transition into adulthood through personalized care and mentorship”