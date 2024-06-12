1. Armley in 1966
On the left of this view is Cyril's greengrocery, which also sells fish, fruit and flowers. This was number 10 Main Road. Cardwell Street runs to the right edge, numbers 3 to 9 are in view. These houses awaited demolition in line with the citywide slum clearance programme. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Two boys stand next to a grocers and confectioners on Main Road in August 1966. The names C. & A. Garlick are over the door. A painted wall sign above the window bears the name C. Briggs, the proprietor of a tobacconists here between the 1910s and the late 1940s. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Back-to-back properties on Main Street, numbers run from 20 to 14, left to right with a passageway giving access to Parsonage View seen between numbers 20 and 18. Several people stand in the doorway of number 14 where a car is parked outside. Included in slum clearance plans for the Tong Road area of Armley. Pictured in August 1966. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Three back-to-back properties on Parsonage View. A bicycle and a pushchair can be seen outside number 19 while a girl plays with her own pushchair further along the path. These gardens backed onto allotments with passageways such as the one on the right edge giving access to Main Street. Pictured in August 1966. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Number 200 Tong Road, a gable end property which was also known as Hope Cottage. Number 200 Tong Road was also number 1 Parsonage View which continues in ascending order to the right. Parsonage View had no access from Tong Road and was reached via passageways from Main Street. Billboards can be seen on the right edge. Included in slum clearance plans for the Armley area. Pictured in August 1966. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Several people stand in the doorway of a house on Main Street where a car is parked outside. Included in slum clearance plans for the Tong Road area of Armley. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service