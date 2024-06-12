5 . Armley in 1966

Number 200 Tong Road, a gable end property which was also known as Hope Cottage. Number 200 Tong Road was also number 1 Parsonage View which continues in ascending order to the right. Parsonage View had no access from Tong Road and was reached via passageways from Main Street. Billboards can be seen on the right edge. Included in slum clearance plans for the Armley area. Pictured in August 1966. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service