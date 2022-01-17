Leeds working mens club submits plans for offices on site hit by vandalism

West Leeds Working Mens Club has submitted the plans for the site of West Leeds Sports and Social Club, on Redshaw Road, New Wortley.

The social club has been closed since 2019 and has been subject to vandalism.

West Leeds Working Mens Club previously had plans to demolish the building and replace it with housing rejected by the council due to the potential loss of the community facility.

New plans

Now, the club is proposing a change of use for the site into offices.

The building would be transformed with offices, glass meeting rooms and new cladding.

A new fence is also expected to be installed around the site if the plans get approved.

A planning statement attached to the application states: "The Planning Statement supports a full planning application for the change of use of the building to form a new office building.

"External alterations are also proposed to the building, and it is proposed to reclad the building with render and timber and also create new window openings.

"A new roof is also proposed to be provided.

"An existing external staircase is also proposed to be removed from the building.

"Externally the buildings will be constructed out of metal cladding and brick.

"The buildings will have a metal sheet roof.

"A new boundary fence is also proposed as part of the development.

"The size, scale and massing of the building is consistent with surrounding buildings.

"Access will continue to be via the existing junction on Redshaw Road and this is considered capable of serving the proposed development."

According to the document, "this application should be welcomed by the Local Planning Authority and approval of full planning permission should be granted".

Comments about the plans can be submitted until January 31 with a target date of resolution by February 18.

Other plans nearby

As previously reported, West Leeds Eagles also want to convert an existing portakabin on the neighbouring site from the club into a new clubhouse - complete with kitchen and a viewing area.

Plans also included toilets, a storage area within the new clubhouse and additional parking.

The proposed development was for a single storey annexe to the existing changing facility

A design statement submitted by Pearce Bottomley Architects read: "Since the closure of the working men’s club, the area has become a wasteland attracting litter, vandalism and crime."

The rugby club hoped the new site would "give purpose to a forgotten location".

The statement continued: "By placing a key community facility on the site, this will restore some pride in this area and give purpose to a forgotten location.

“It is felt that providing this building on this location will benefit the entire community and have a positive impact on local children and adults whilst also enhancing views along Redshaw Road.”

These plans are still being considered at time of writing.