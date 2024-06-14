Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former social club could be turned into a boarding school for children with special needs.

The plan would see the vacant West Leeds Sports and Social Club in Armley converted into a residential facility for 20 youngsters.

Youth Hubz, a provider of services for children with special education needs and disabilities (SEND), has applied for planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning report said: “We operate five Ofsted registered homes, each designed to provide a safe, structured, and supportive environment for these young individuals.”

The Redshaw Road club closed in 2019 and has since fallen victim to vandalism and flytipping.

West Leeds Sports and Social Club, in Armley. | Google

Planning permission was previously granted in February 2023 to turn the building into flats and offices.

A design statement said the new school would help meet the needs of children with challenging emotional behaviours in partnership with Leeds City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “The scheme provides the required internal facilities for educational and care purposes as well as external recreation space suitable for a small school of this nature.”

The proposal would see the ground floor converted into five classrooms, each for four children, along with a dining area, offices and a sports hall.

The two upper floors would house en suite student bedrooms, medical rooms and recreation areas.

The report said the building was in a state of disrepair and the roof was falling in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “The existing building is in poor condition following occupation from the previous tenants and has been vacant for some time.

“The proposed scheme has been carefully designed to be sympathetic to the existing appearance of the building while incorporating newer additions which allow the scheme to work.”

The proposal was supported by West Leeds Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), who are based at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to a public consultation, the club said: “At West Leeds ARLFC we are at the heart of the community and bring many families into our community Rugby League club.