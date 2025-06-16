Christians could worship at a former motorcycle shop if the council allows its conversion into a church.

Chosen Church Ministries has applied to turn the former Dyrons Motorcycles site on York Road into a place of worship.

Sunday services would be held at the new church, along with community activities and a food bank.

Leeds City Council is considering a change-of-use planning application for the vacant site on the corner with Osmondthorpe Lane.

The former Dyrons Motorcycles site, on York Road, Leeds.

A planning report said: “The proposed church would serve as a focal point for community activities, promoting social inclusion, community cohesion and contributing to the vibrancy of the neighbourhood as a whole.”

The report said the inside of the building would provide enough space for the congregation and smaller groups like children’s learning sessions.

It said: “The existing internal layout lends itself to be used as a place of worship with the floorspace provided by the previous showroom.”

The applicant said the change-of-use would bring new community facilities to a deprived area of east Leeds.

The report said: “The proposed development will provide a community-based church that will re-use and revitalise a redundant building on a key transportation corridor.”

External alterations including a new wall and parking spaces are proposed for the site.