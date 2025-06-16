York Road: Former Leeds motorcycle shop could be transformed into Christian church serving as ‘focal point’
Chosen Church Ministries has applied to turn the former Dyrons Motorcycles site on York Road into a place of worship.
Sunday services would be held at the new church, along with community activities and a food bank.
Want the latest news sent straight to your phone? Join the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp service - a dedicated channel for breaking news in Leeds
Leeds City Council is considering a change-of-use planning application for the vacant site on the corner with Osmondthorpe Lane.
A planning report said: “The proposed church would serve as a focal point for community activities, promoting social inclusion, community cohesion and contributing to the vibrancy of the neighbourhood as a whole.”
The report said the inside of the building would provide enough space for the congregation and smaller groups like children’s learning sessions.
It said: “The existing internal layout lends itself to be used as a place of worship with the floorspace provided by the previous showroom.”
The applicant said the change-of-use would bring new community facilities to a deprived area of east Leeds.
The report said: “The proposed development will provide a community-based church that will re-use and revitalise a redundant building on a key transportation corridor.”
External alterations including a new wall and parking spaces are proposed for the site.