York Road: Former Leeds motorcycle shop could be transformed into Christian church serving as ‘focal point’

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 16th Jun 2025, 11:04 BST
Christians could worship at a former motorcycle shop if the council allows its conversion into a church.

Chosen Church Ministries has applied to turn the former Dyrons Motorcycles site on York Road into a place of worship.

Sunday services would be held at the new church, along with community activities and a food bank.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Want the latest news sent straight to your phone? Join the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp service - a dedicated channel for breaking news in Leeds

Leeds City Council is considering a change-of-use planning application for the vacant site on the corner with Osmondthorpe Lane.

The former Dyrons Motorcycles site, on York Road, Leeds.placeholder image
The former Dyrons Motorcycles site, on York Road, Leeds. | Google

A planning report said: “The proposed church would serve as a focal point for community activities, promoting social inclusion, community cohesion and contributing to the vibrancy of the neighbourhood as a whole.”

The report said the inside of the building would provide enough space for the congregation and smaller groups like children’s learning sessions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It said: “The existing internal layout lends itself to be used as a place of worship with the floorspace provided by the previous showroom.”

The applicant said the change-of-use would bring new community facilities to a deprived area of east Leeds.

The report said: “The proposed development will provide a community-based church that will re-use and revitalise a redundant building on a key transportation corridor.”

External alterations including a new wall and parking spaces are proposed for the site.

Related topics:LeedsSpaceLeeds City Council
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice