Leeds Minster: Inside city's historic church ahead of Easter 2025 celebrations

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST
As preparations continue for Easter, the grand church at the heart of the city is set to welcome parishioners and newcomers for a celebrations of tradition and faith.

Steeped in centuries of Christian history, Leeds Minster has long been a spiritual centre for the city. And as the Easter season approaches, the iconic church is offering residents and visitors alike the opportunity to pause and reflect.

Steeped in centuries of Christian history, Leeds Minster has long been a spiritual centre for the city. | James Hardisty

Kay Brown, Lay Minister, said: “We’re in the season of Lent, which is our preparation for Easter. Lent is a time for reflection, perhaps for fasting or giving things up, so that we really focus on Easter.

“It’s a time of new life when we can open ourselves to God in new ways and think about who we are, finding a fresh start all of us need. It’s also a time of recommitting ourselves as people who live in hope of resurrection.”

In keeping with the spirit of renewal and reflection, the church has been running a series of community-focused events in the run-up to Easter, welcoming people from all walks of life.

Rector Paul Maybury said: “You don’t have to be a Christian or know where you stand in relation to faith in order to come here. In fact, the majority of people who come here are exploring.”

Find out more about the upcoming celebrations in the video attached to this page.

