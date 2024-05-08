1. Osmondthorpe in the 1990s
looking south along Osmondthorpe Lane, showing A.J.R. Superstores, general grocer and off licence, at no. 84 on the right. Beyond this is Timmerdales ice cream factory with an advertising hoarding on the wall. The junction with Ings Road follows this, and semi-detached housing can be seen further down and on the left of the photo from January 1991. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Osmondthorpe in the 1990s
Timmerdale's ice cream manufacturers' equipment factory at the corner of Osmondthorpe Lane and Ings Road. Advertising hoardings adorn the front and side of the building, including an advertisment for cigarettes on the side. Cars are parked at the front of the building. A.J.R. Superstores can be seen on the right. Pictured in January 1991. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Osmondthorpe in the 1990s
Timmerdale's ice cream manufacturers' equipment factory on Osmondthorpe Lane. Pictured in January 1991. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Osmondthorpe in the 1990s
Looking north along Osmondthorpe Lane showing the junction with Ings Road on the left in January 1991. A petrol filling station can be seen beyond this with a removals and storage van parked at the side. The white building behind is Timmerdale's ice cream factory. Semi-detached housing is on the right of the picture and cars are parked by the side of the road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Osmondthorpe in the 1990s
York Road in March 1991. In focus are Rookwood Post Office, Sanghera Rookwood Stores, off licence, newsagent and videos, and a medical centre with two small advertising hoardings on the wall outside. A car is parked in one of the parking spaces marked out in front of the shops. Neville & Jill's hairdressers, can just be seen on the left. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Osdmondthorpe in the 1990s
Llooking east along York Road, taken from the lay-by outside the shops.. The junction with Rookwood Avenue is on the right, followed by the Little Chef restaurant and petrol filling station, and behind these blocks of high-rise flats. More housing can be seen on the left. The road is busy with traffic. Pictured in March 1991. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
