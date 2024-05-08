1 . Osmondthorpe in the 1990s

looking south along Osmondthorpe Lane, showing A.J.R. Superstores, general grocer and off licence, at no. 84 on the right. Beyond this is Timmerdales ice cream factory with an advertising hoarding on the wall. The junction with Ings Road follows this, and semi-detached housing can be seen further down and on the left of the photo from January 1991. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net