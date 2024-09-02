Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An application reveals plans to open a new takeaway restaurant in Leeds city centre.

The venue on 16 Duncan Street in Leeds city centre formerly hosted a William Hill, but is currently vacant.

The now-closed William Hill on Duncan Street could be converted into a takeaway restaurant. | Google

Drawings submitted with the application shows plans for a backlit sign facing the street, while the façade would feature wooden panelling painted in blue and white.

Inside, the empty venue would be converted to feature restaurant floor with seating facing the wall to the side and rear elevation.

The kitchen and order area will if approved sit to the right elevation, while a waiting area and a WC will be located adjacent to the entrance.

Consultation is scheduled for September 19, with any comments to be submitted by then.