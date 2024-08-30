The Alice Swinegate: Plans lodged to open a pub at site of former 'immersive cocktail experience' in Leeds
Hiding Out Ltd. has submitted a change of use application to Leeds City Council proposing the transformation of a vacant building on 14-16 Swinegate to a new pub.
The building formerly hosted The Alice, where guests could enjoy a 90-minute Alice in Wonderland-themed “immersive cocktail experience”.
Sitting right across the street from the Malmaison Hotel, the venue would if plans are approved feature a large standing area to the front with seating in the windows facing the main road.
A bar and drinks storage is planned to the rear, with stairs at the back leading to male and female bathrooms.
Consultation is scheduled for Thursday, September 12, with any comments to be submitted by Friday, September 20.
