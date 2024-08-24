Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman with a secret gambling addiction stole more than £6,700 from a frail pensioner she was caring for, and spent it on bingo and betting sites.

Karen Corner made hundreds of transactions over a two-year period using the elderly man’s bank account as her problem spiralled out of control and racked up a four-figure debts.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the 61-year-old was a friend to the elderly man in Horbury, who had cerebral palsy and had been bedridden for six years. She was trusted with his bank card to pay for his groceries, medication and his bills.

But in May 2022, another carer checked his balance and noticed unauthorised transactions. Prosecutor Zanisha Herbert said that £6,725 was unaccounted for.

Karen Corner began going to bingo with friends, but racked up debts and stole from an elderly man as her addiction spiralled. (pics by Getty / National World) | Getty / National World

There had been 55 transactions to William Hill totalling £2,449 and 195 to Paddy Power totaling £3,320. There were 16 to Buzz Bingo worth £654, a £91 Netflix subscription, £260 spent on fuel at petrol stations and £41 at a hair salon.

Corner, of Clifton Road, Horbury, was interviewed and admitted what she had done and vowed to repay the money back.

The elderly man - who was aged between 75 and 77 at the time - had given impact statements before his death at 79. He said he was forced to rely on charity because she had left him with insufficient funds, and said he had “felt betrayed”.

Corner, who was listed under her maiden name, Moxon, on the court list, admitted a single charge of fraud by false representation.

A probation report into Corner found that her husband had been diagnosed with cancer and in 2019 she began going to bingo with friends. She would spend up to £50 a night and would start going alone. She built up a £3,000 debt, which has now increased to £7,000 and is still gambling, although has sought help.

The court learned that she had still not told her family or employer about the court proceedings.

Mitigating, Erin Kitson-Parker said: “No doubt this is the biggest mistake of her life. She has suffered in silence and kept it all to herself because she is so embarrassed and ashamed.”

Judge Christopher Batty told her: “He was old, he was disabled and he was vulnerable. You were his friend and he relied on you for support, for care and friendship. You just took his money. That is worth custody.”

He opted not to jail her, telling her the only reason she was being spared was because of her husband’s illness. He gave her 10 months’ jail, suspended for 18 months with 25 rehabilitation days and 75 hours of unpaid work.

He told her: “It’s been a very, very close run thing.”