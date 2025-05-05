Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new betting shop will open in the heart of Wetherby after planning officials approved a proposal to convert a former bank - despite opposition from local residents and the town council.

The company, which offers betting on sports including horse racing, football, golf, tennis, and rugby, submitted a change-of-use application in January. Plans also included external modifications such as painted windows and satellite dishes.

BoyleSport is set to open on Wetherby High Street. | Google/BoyleSport

However, the proposal sparked concern among community members and local officials.

Wetherby Town Council formally objected to the plans, arguing that the new signage conflicted with the aims of preserving the town's Conservation Area. They cited the importance of maintaining “traditional shop fronts and hanging signs” that contribute to the area’s historic character.

The application also drew 29 letters of objection from residents. One particularly pointed comment warned that the betting shop, alongside the approved plans for a new Wetherspoon pub across the street, would create “a male area that would be unsafe for women.”

Despite the backlash, planning officers recommended the proposal be approved. In their report, they stated: “The proposed development is an appropriate use for this location within a Town Centre, would not harm the vitality or viability of the Town Centre, and is acceptable in principle.

“The proposal, on balance, presents an appropriate design that respects the character of the locality and would not lead to harm in heritage terms. The development is not considered to be cause for undue impact on local amenity, nor highway safety.”

The application was officially approved on May 1.