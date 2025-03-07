The banking hub has been opened at Wetherby Town Hall and will be open 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday | Wetherby Town Council

A banking hub has been opened in a Leeds town offering customers cash services for a range of banks.

The temporary hub has opened at Wetherby Town Hall by Cash Access UK and will be open from 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday while a permanent location is identified and set up.

Customers of all major banks can visit during the week to carry out regular cash transactions including cash withdrawals and deposits as well as checking balances or paying bills.

Additionally, the hub also offers a community banker service where customers can talk to their own bank in a private space about more complicated issues. Below is a breakdown of which banks are in on which day:

Monday: Barclays

Barclays Tuesday: HSBC

HSBC Wednesday: Halifax (coming soon)

Halifax (coming soon) Thursday: NatWest

NatWest Friday: No community banker available

Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK: “I’m pleased to announce that the new banking hub in Wetherby is now open, giving local residents access to cash and in-person banking services.”

Cash Access UK has said it is working to secure a long term home for the banking hub that will offer the same services.

Wetherby’s banking hub was recommended following the closure of the final bank branch and follows the opening of similar sites in Otley and Yeadon. Work is also underway to open a hub in Armley.

If you would like to know more about the banking hubs please contact: [email protected].