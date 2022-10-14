NatWest has announced it is closing 43 branches across the UK and some stores, including two near Leeds, will close as soon as February.

The banking giant has said that it is reducing its presence on Britain’s high streets to cut costs. The bank added that customers moving to online banking has also played a part in the confirmed closures.

A NatWest spokesman said: "As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives. We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

Prior to today’s announcement (October 14), NatWest announced the closure of 32 branches in February of this year and said customers opting to use online banking was the reason for the decision. Covid-19 also had an impact on in-person banking, as customers were forced to use online banking more frequently which saw the footfall into physical branches significantly decline.

The BBC has reported that figures show that the Ilkley Natwest branch had only five regular in person banking customer s in the last year. But NatWest said the branch closures across the UK would lead to only six jobs being put at risk, as most staff would be offered positions in other parts of the business.

NatWest has announced that it is closing 43 in-person branches

The NatWest branches closing near Leeds

NatWest has announced that it will be closing the Wetherby branch on February 9, 2023. The Ilkley NatWest branch will also permanently close on February 21, 2023.

Full list of NatWest branches set for closure

Here is the full list of UK NatWest branches that will close for good:

Henley-on-Thames

Thame

Cheltenham Bath Road

Ayr

Dundee

Devizes

Beeston

Berkhamsted

St Neots

Cleethorpes

Broadstone

Market Harborough

Clitheroe

Eastleigh

Shipley

Ilkley

Buxton

Glossop

Aberdeen

Southsea

Tonbridge

Sandbach

Waterlooville

Cheadle

Glasgow

Headington

Caterham

Oxted

Coventry Walsgrave Road

Edinburgh

Gerrards Cross

Lewes High Street

Balham

Uckfield

Addiscombe

Stourbridge

Whitehaven

Wetherby

Potters Bar

Bromsgrove

Wokingham

Bloomsbury Parrs