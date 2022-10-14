NatWest announces 43 branch closures including two near Leeds - full list and when they will close
NatWest has announced it is closing a number of it’s UK stores - here’s the Leeds branches which will be affected
NatWest has announced it is closing 43 branches across the UK and some stores, including two near Leeds, will close as soon as February.
The banking giant has said that it is reducing its presence on Britain’s high streets to cut costs. The bank added that customers moving to online banking has also played a part in the confirmed closures.
A NatWest spokesman said: "As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives. We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.
“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”
Prior to today’s announcement (October 14), NatWest announced the closure of 32 branches in February of this year and said customers opting to use online banking was the reason for the decision. Covid-19 also had an impact on in-person banking, as customers were forced to use online banking more frequently which saw the footfall into physical branches significantly decline.
The BBC has reported that figures show that the Ilkley Natwest branch had only five regular in person banking customers in the last year. But NatWest said the branch closures across the UK would lead to only six jobs being put at risk, as most staff would be offered positions in other parts of the business.
The NatWest branches closing near Leeds
NatWest has announced that it will be closing the Wetherby branch on February 9, 2023. The Ilkley NatWest branch will also permanently close on February 21, 2023.
Full list of NatWest branches set for closure
Here is the full list of UK NatWest branches that will close for good:
Henley-on-Thames
Thame
Cheltenham Bath Road
Ayr
Dundee
Devizes
Beeston
Berkhamsted
St Neots
Cleethorpes
Broadstone
Market Harborough
Clitheroe
Eastleigh
Shipley
Ilkley
Buxton
Glossop
Aberdeen
Southsea
Tonbridge
Sandbach
Waterlooville
Cheadle
Glasgow
Headington
Caterham
Oxted
Coventry Walsgrave Road
Edinburgh
Gerrards Cross
Lewes High Street
Balham
Uckfield
Addiscombe
Stourbridge
Whitehaven
Wetherby
Potters Bar
Bromsgrove
Wokingham
Bloomsbury Parrs
Upper Parkstone