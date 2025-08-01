Leeds Council has officially approved plans to move to two city libraries to new locations.

The plans will see Ardsley and Tingley Library relocated from Bradford Road to the Tingley Youth and Community Centre on Smithy Lane, while Calverley Library will move to the Mechanics Institute on Thornhill Street.

It comes following a four-week public consultation for both sites, generating over 200 responses in total. 64 per cent and 70 per cent of respondents respectively commented expressing their support or understanding of the need to relocate.

The plans will see both Ardsley and Tingley Library and Calverley Library relocated to new sites. | Simon Hulme

The relocation of both library sites is expected to provide significant savings and contribute towards Leeds City Council’s capital receipt programme for 25/26.

Coun Mary Harland, council’s executive member for communities, customer service and community safety, said: “We are very positive about these moves. Each community will retain its library service, rehomed in an improved space that better meets local needs.

“Relocating library services to nearby buildings - still very much within the heart of these communities - will improve access, increase footfall, provide more space for community groups and enhance facilities for everyone.

“Residents feel protective and passionate about their libraries and the plans offer a practical and positive solution that makes better use of existing council buildings and supports our commitment to delivering services more efficiently in a challenging financial climate.”

For Calverley residents, the impact is expected to be minimal, as the new site is located in the immediate area, while for Ardsley and Tingley, the new site is located approximately 0.8 miles away, along the same road (A650). Bus routes will continue to serve both locations.

The new Ardsley and Tingley site will feature full level access, disabled parking bays, and continued public access to an adjacent car park / drop off area that currently supports the facility. At Calverley, external works will ensure level access, and an internal lift provides access to the upper floors.

Some refurbishment work will be required at both sites prior to opening and where possible the existing library sites will remain open while this work takes place. A set relocation date is yet to be announced.